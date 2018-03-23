NDC General Secretary Mwenya Musenge and two other senior party Stewart’s have been arrested by police in luapula province.

The trio include NDC National Mobilization Chairman Christopher Mutale and National Elections Chairperson Ackson Simwezya.

The trio were arrested in Kawambwa district on Friday morning.

Police have denied the three bond.

The three officials were conducting interviews for prospective candidates ahead of Tuesdays local Government by election in the area.

Copperbelt NDC Chairperson Chipoka Mulenga has confirmed the arrest of the three.