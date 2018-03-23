Bahati PF Member of Parliament Harry kalaba has charged that no insecure politician will threaten Zambia’s democracy.

Mr Kalaba said no politician will also mute the many voices calling for change.

Speaking this morning at CFB Hospital when he visited Chishimba Kambwili who is admitted in ICU there, Mr. Kalaba expressed disappointment at the desparation faced by what he called insecure politicians trying to shut up those speaking for the people.

“They will lock up my elder brother Chishimba today,me tomorrow but it wont change anything. We will not stop talking about the injustice,” said Mr. Kalaba.

Mr. Kambwili was last night rushed to CFB under heavily guard by state police after his sugar and Blood pressure rose whilst in custody.

He is still under heavy police guard in ICU and access restricted.

And opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema on Thursday visited Mr Kambwili moments after he was detained at Woodlands Police station.

Mr Hichilema encouraged Mr Kambwili to remain strong.

“We just hope that his rights will be respected by giving him bond or bail since his charges are all bailable. These are individual human rights for all and are enshrined in our laws including in the Commonwealth charter,” Mr Hichilema said.

“First it was the UPND members, today it’s NDC, tomorrow it will be each one of us. We, however, wish our brother Chishimba Kambwili God’s strength.”

Meanwhile, opposition NDC Secretary General Mwenya Musenge has claimed that police service acting under instructions from State House are planning to detain Mr. Kambwili at Lilayi Police College.

He said according to intelligence reports, a special holding cell has been prepared for Mr. Kambwili in Lilayi.

Mr Musenge said the initial reports reveals that police plan to confine Mr Kambwili as soon as he is discharged from Hospital.

He claimed that riot police have since been dispatched in three buses to keep vigil in the city centre in lusaka just in case riots break out.

He claimed that riot police have since been dispatched in three buses to keep vigil in the city centre in lusaka just in case riots break out.