The opposition UPND has filed a motion in parliament to impeach President Edgar Lungu for allegedly violated the constitution.

Mover of the motion, Mazabuka Central Member of Parliament Gary Nkombo confirmed that the motion will be debated March 28.

Roan PF MP Chishimba Kambwili will second the motion when it comes up for debate.

According to a document obtained from the Clerk of the National Assembly, the UPND has obtained the signatures of one-third of the 167-member parliament who are in support the motion.

Zambia’s constitutions requires the support of two-thirds of the National Assembly for such a proposal to succeed.

Some of the alleged constitutional breaches are that President Lungu violated the constitution when he failed to hand over power to the Speaker of the National Assembly when the presidential petition was filed.

Other charges are that President Lungu procured public debt which is beyond the capacity of the nation to sustain contrary to provisions of Article 198 (c) of the Constitution.

They also alleged that President Lungu breached the constitution when he interfered with the operations of ZCCM-IH when he directed the company to discontinue proceedings that it had commenced for the recovery of debt from First Quantum Minerals to the detriment of the people of Zambia.

They further allege that President Lungu engaged in acts of corruption by the unprecedented procurement of personal wealth and assets using the short period that he has held the office of President.

The other charges regards the disposal of NRDC land, transferring of proceeds of the sale of Mukula logs to ZAFFICO and not Consolidated Fund as requested by law and the procurement of fire tenders and ambulances.

But State House Spokesman Amos Chanda called the motion “defective” and said it will fail.

“The motion is defective and an act in desperation by an opposition that enjoys grandstanding for the sake of it,” Mr. Chanda said.

“The president has committed no offenses for which he can be impeached. The desperate action by the UPND is an exercise in futility and will end in an embarrassing failure.”