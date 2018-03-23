Zambezi River Authority says Kariba has enough water

The Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) says the Kariba Dam has enough water to optimize power generation in the country.

Zambezi River Authority Director of Water Resources and Environmental Management Christopher Chisense said the water levels are better than Two to Three years ago during the same period.

Engineer Chisense told ZANIS in an interview today that the inflow of water levels in 2015 was at 50% which led to the rampant load shading in the country.

“The Kariba Dam has 2 miters less than the required water levels but the water we have is enough to optimize power generation and avoid load shading in the country which affected the country in 2015,”he stated.

He disclosed that the operations of the authority are solely dependent on the weather and climate data update from the metrological department.

Mr. Chisense pointed out that lack of weather and climate data leads to displacement of communities around Kariba dam when it spills due to excess rains.

He further stated that Kariba Dam has the capacity to store 181 cubic billions of water when the country experiences enough rains.