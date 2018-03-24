Five Opposition Political Parties and two Civil Society Organisations in the country have resolved to rally behind the leadership of President Edgar Lungu.

New Revolution Party (NRP) President Cosmo Mumba, Zambia Republican Party (ZRP)’s Wright Musoma, Citizens Democratic Party (CDP)’s Robert Mwanza and Peter Chanda of the New Congress Party (NCP) leader have called for political maturity and civility in Zambia.

Network for Young People Against Violence Executive Director Moses Kalonde and Zambia DNA Spokesperson Spuki Mulemwa threw their weight on President Lungu.

Speaking at a joint press briefing in Lusaka yesterday, the seven leaders said President Lungu means well for the Zambian people as he has stimulated unprecedented economic and national development.

They condemned the opposition UPND for allegedly perpetuating hate speech, abusing social media by peddling lies on President Lungu and the entire PF leadership that Mr. Lungu has failed to govern yet to the contrary.

They said the Head of State is delivering to the aspirations of the Zambian people and appealed to members of parliament to enact stiffer laws on those bent on hate speech, abuse of social media and fueling violence in the nation.

Meanwhile, New Revolution Party (NRP) leader Cosmo Mumba has appealed to government to consider renaming Soweto Market which was gutted but now being reconstructed after late fifth Republican President Michael Sata.

Dr. Mumba said president Sata pioneered the local government reforms when he was a Councillor, Minister of local Government, Minister without portfolio and Head of State hence, befits to be renamed after his sound works.