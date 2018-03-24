Barrick Gold Corporation says it has not been affected by the tax crackdown that has embroiled fellow Canadian miner First Quantum Minerals Ltd.

On Tuesday, First Quantum revealed that ZRA reassessed its equipment imports over six years, demanding almost $8 billion in interest, penalties, and reassessment charges.

Zambia which is Africa’s second-largest copper producer is planning to audit all mining companies operating in Zambia, which include units of Glencore Plc and Vedanta Resources Plc, as well as Barrick.

Barrick Gold Spokesman Andy Lloyd said by email that the Toronto-based company, which operates the Lumwana mine, hasn’t received any notifications from the tax authority regarding an audit or tax reassessment.

“In Zambia, as in every country where we operate, our focus is on building long-term partnerships with our host governments and communities, based on transparency and mutual respect,” he added.