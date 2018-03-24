Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya has indicated that the Patriotic Front Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili has not been evacuated to South Africa for treatment as the family refused the offer by government to do so.
Ms. Siliya noted that government had last night offered to have Mr. Kambwili evacuated to South Africa for treatment but his family declined the offer.
She explained that government through the Ministry of Health last night engaged with Mr. Kambwili’s managing doctors at CFB Hospital where he is admitted before arriving at the decision of evacuating him to South Africa.
Ms. Siliya said there were some misunderstandings that arose during the process as the family of Mr. Kambwili thought government wanted to interfere without their consent.
The Chief Government Spokesperson, who is also Information and Broadcasting Services Minister has however, noted that it is regrettable that Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa issued a statement early this morning about the evacuation of Mr. Kambwili before the family’s approval and also before the position was clear.
She told journalists at a media briefing in Lusaka today, that there is no point of circulating such information to the public before the position is clear adding that, government has a channel of communication in such matters.
And Ms. Siliya advised that there is no need for the family of Mr. Kambwili’s and his followers to feel suspicious about government’s offer to have him evacuated as it is the responsibility of government to ensure his well-being.
She also cautioned people to stop bringing politics in the matter adding that, all the innuendos and suspicions are not helping the situation.
Ms. Siliya noted that government is responsible to ensure that all Zambians receive quality health care especially those with Mr. Kambwili’s standing in the country but added that, government can only offer one to be evacuated and not force
The PF are just used to careless spending have Doctors recommended that Kambwili be evacuated ??? U are a government and leadership of excesses and Kambwili is right to refuse.
Circus
Just get rid of the police officers. How normal are you to surround a patient in ICU with armed police officers. May his sickness and blood speak against you. Your intentions shall not succeed. He walk out of that place stronger and resilient!
BP & whatever his sugar levels are is no reason to evacuate some one. Unless the guilty of his arrest is at play.
Madam this is a very political situation the government has failed to provide quality health care to the point that even the President has to travel out for even a silly check up. And yourself as far as I know went for a simple sinus treatment in India with your mother under the MMD the cost of which for the treatment was 50 USD but the cost of travel and accommodation were ridiculous. Most ministers travel for treatment or check ups over ailments that can easily be sorted here. But there is this sense of being above us and the last parts of the statement she has issued just confirms that.