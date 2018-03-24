Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya has indicated that the Patriotic Front Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili has not been evacuated to South Africa for treatment as the family refused the offer by government to do so.

Ms. Siliya noted that government had last night offered to have Mr. Kambwili evacuated to South Africa for treatment but his family declined the offer.

She explained that government through the Ministry of Health last night engaged with Mr. Kambwili’s managing doctors at CFB Hospital where he is admitted before arriving at the decision of evacuating him to South Africa.

Ms. Siliya said there were some misunderstandings that arose during the process as the family of Mr. Kambwili thought government wanted to interfere without their consent.

The Chief Government Spokesperson, who is also Information and Broadcasting Services Minister has however, noted that it is regrettable that Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa issued a statement early this morning about the evacuation of Mr. Kambwili before the family’s approval and also before the position was clear.

She told journalists at a media briefing in Lusaka today, that there is no point of circulating such information to the public before the position is clear adding that, government has a channel of communication in such matters.

And Ms. Siliya advised that there is no need for the family of Mr. Kambwili’s and his followers to feel suspicious about government’s offer to have him evacuated as it is the responsibility of government to ensure his well-being.

She also cautioned people to stop bringing politics in the matter adding that, all the innuendos and suspicions are not helping the situation.

Ms. Siliya noted that government is responsible to ensure that all Zambians receive quality health care especially those with Mr. Kambwili’s standing in the country but added that, government can only offer one to be evacuated and not force