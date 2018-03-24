Several high profile political leaders visited hospitalized NDC Political Consultant Chishimba Kambwili. Mr. Kambwili was receiving treatment at Lusaka’s CfB Medical Centre.

Those who visited Mr. Kambwili include opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema, Rainbow Party’s Wynter Kabimba and Nevers Mumba from the MMD.

Others were All Peoples Congress leader Mike Mulongoti including Parliamentarians such as Mazabuka lawmaker Garry Nkombo and Bahati’s Harry Kalaba.

The NDC Political Consultant was taken ill on Thursday after arrested and slapped with 39 counts.