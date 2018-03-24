Several high profile political leaders visited hospitalized NDC Political Consultant Chishimba Kambwili. Mr. Kambwili was receiving treatment at Lusaka’s CfB Medical Centre.
Those who visited Mr. Kambwili include opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema, Rainbow Party’s Wynter Kabimba and Nevers Mumba from the MMD.
Others were All Peoples Congress leader Mike Mulongoti including Parliamentarians such as Mazabuka lawmaker Garry Nkombo and Bahati’s Harry Kalaba.
The NDC Political Consultant was taken ill on Thursday after arrested and slapped with 39 counts.
Where is my Photo editor? get well soon vocal CK.
Kambwili, you won’t die. Recover and continue with your politics. The only people who can stop you from participating in politics are your doctors only,your doctors only.
Impeachment Motion, CK at Woodlands then ICU – all these guys if they gang up against PF & ECL life may not be the same.
Do not forget; Silvia Masebo, Nevers Mumba, GBM + HH are potentially on that political edge.
Please Hon. Kambwili, stop politics to save your life. Your health is not as it was years back. Politics is not worth your previous life ,as we only live once. If you continue with this negative energy around you, that is as good a committing suicide.. Get Well soonest.
Who are the fat bast*rds with Nervous, has GBM been cloned?
Ifi ma politics fya bupuba mu Zambia. Before Kambwili knows it, he will be on a slow path to join his forebearers. 2021 is far but also near. We have never been ready to do this kind of democracy. So let’s not pretend.
You are right. It is because those in opposition do not know how to oppose. Even PF did the same when MMD was in power. This is Zambian democracy, chaotic to say the least. This is what we have created for ourselves through selfish politicians who want to be in State House when an incumbent is still in office. Mwalayambo kulowana.
Mr Kambwili prematurely left the ACC interrogation room to rush home to take medicine for HYPERTENSION AND DIABETES . So Mr Kambwili was already a sick man, a walking patient.
FACT: Mr Kambwili has suffered a mini stroke whose risk factors include age, a family history, diabetes, high blood pressure, Obesity or being overweight, lack of exercise increased with prison cell conditions. His brothers Mwenya Musenge and GBM may be next.
Please let those around him dissuade his from engaging into worthwhile politics or he will suffer the same fate like SIMON MWANSA KAPWEPWE..
kkkkkkkk, bene Murambiwa, Mumbo jumbo et al 2018. Ati political mileage ka? These are great pictures bane
*Luapula Premier
UNWORTHY POLITICS or he may suffer the same fate as SIMON MWANSA KAPWEPWE..
Mune CK, FILEKE unless you want to join ba Kapwepwe na ba Mwanawasa.
I understand Kambwili is ill, he will recover. What i fail to understand is lack of common sense from Amos Chanda. Amos, what does the constitution say about a president handing over power to the speaker once an election petition is lodged. So what is wrong with the impeachment motion? Wether it fails or not is not the point, the point is that people are just upholding the constitution they swore to defend. So whats your problem, start thinking or at least pretend you are thinking