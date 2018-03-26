A mob in Lusaka’s Bauleni Compound yesterday looted two shops and set blaze a motor vehicle after they suspected the driver of being a ritual killer.

The vehicle a Mitsubishi RVR registration number ABE 2270 is property of a 48 year old man also of the same Compound.

This is contained in a statement made available to ZANIS in Lusaka today by Zambia Police Public Relations Officer, Esther Katongo.

Ms. Katongo explained that the incident occurred yesterday at 19 hours when the driver of the motor vehicle saw some children jumping and clinging to his moving vehicle.

She said the owner of the vehicle then stopped and started chasing the children but unfortunately he was accused of being a ritual murderer by some of the residents.

Ms. Katongo said attempts by the driver to explain what had transpired failed as the mob descended on him and started beating him.

Ms Katongo said the victim was only rescued by some members of the public who surrendered him to the police.

She stated that the unruly crowd later looted shops and the value of goods stolen is yet to be established.

Ms. Katongo said the police later moved in quickly to restore order and apprehended one suspect identified as Solomon Zulu believed to be the master minder for the looting and is detained in police custody.

She said investigations have continued while the driver who is the victim was taken for medical attention.

Ms. Katongo has since appealed to members of the public to desist from raising false alarms and taking the law in their own hands as this is illegal and has potential to put lives of innocent people at risk.