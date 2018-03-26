Zanaco kicked off their 2018 FAZ Division season on Monday with a 2-0 home win over Green Eagles at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka.

The victory also brought to an end Zanaco’s one month long losing drought.

Martin Phiri put Zanaco ahead in the 63rd minute before veteran midfielder Isaac Chansa sealed the home win in the 79th minute.

Zanaco’s wins lifts them 6th where they displace Eagles who are 7th and both sides tied on three points from one and two games played respectively.

Meanwhile, Zanaco had prior to Monday not won since February 24 when they beat Gambia Armed Forces FC 3-1 away in Banjul in a 2018 CAF Champions League preliminary round final, leg match.

Since then, Zanaco collected three successive defeats in all competition.