Opposition NDC Political Consultant Chishimba Kambwili has been discharged from CFB Medical Centre in Lusaka where he was receiving treatment.

Mr Kambwili was immediately pursued by state police soon after his discharge.

He was under heavy police guard escorted to Woodlands Police Station.

Upon arrival at the police station, police had to fire bullets to disperse Mr. Kambwili’s supporters who escorted him to the police station.