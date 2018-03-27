Opposition NDC Political Consultant Chishimba Kambwili has been discharged from CFB Medical Centre in Lusaka where he was receiving treatment.
Mr Kambwili was immediately pursued by state police soon after his discharge.
He was under heavy police guard escorted to Woodlands Police Station.
Upon arrival at the police station, police had to fire bullets to disperse Mr. Kambwili’s supporters who escorted him to the police station.
Arrest that ingrate!
I feel for him medical wise, but he is facing charges and they should not be washed under the carpet.
To have failed to give him bond, was the Police/state shooting themselves in the foot.
Either way, the Courts and Police are largely and always controlled by the Government and more so a ruling Party.
Anything else painting contrary to that is text to fill in the textbooks which is useless and believed by the unwashed masses
I hold a PhD
Thanks
BB2014,2016
Our land is bleeding…we need a revolution to rid us of our political establishment!
But why harrassing those opposing you. NDC is here to stay wether with kambwili or not. UPND will stay wether PF likes it or not and in no time soon are they forming govt. PF’s time is over! A new party in power please!
It is so annoying seeing this comedy playing off right before us.PF have no strategy whatsoever they think repression of the people will save them.
And look at their arrogance recently Amos Chanda was referring to citizens as “chaps”.Time will come for them to reflect on their incompetence and dullness unfortunately this will be when they are no longer in power and cant harass the citizens using the police.
Wow, that’s evil at it’s best, as if he Kambwili is a serial killer?
This has Kampyongo written all over it! As typical Humbly Dumbly is just watching and happy with it. So if he had been evacuated would these police have gone with him to RSA??
This is a ka ntemba country truly.
They are trying very hard to stop him from attending Parliament tomorrow…simply look at that Police escort….PF can create a storm in a tea cup.
Look up the guy period. Why start a fight if you know you are a sick thief.
Yes, look up to the guy. He is a role model
Sad state of affairs in our country.
Really we can do better than this Zambia. Let’s treat each other humanely even if we are on opposite sides of the political divide.
Jesus said “love your enemies” and “do unto others what you would have them do to you”. Let the guy recover and then prodecute him.. CK is not going anywhere. If he stole we all want him locked up. But to harass him even when he is sick and has just come from hospital is not progressive.
Journeyman
Tuletina impeachment. Imagine after this abuse what will happen to them when finally out of power.
Oh no here we go again about what White Jesus said in that fiction novel..
@Jay jay am happy to have an intelligent conversation or debate with you on the credibility of the scriptures and the reality of Jesus. I respect your right to have divergent views and I expect nothing less from you as well. If you are interested in an honest, open exchange of ideas and views, let me know. Am happy to engage.
@zonzo icho chintu lol
Too bad he’s fighting “corruption ” with corruption.
Release the man on a bond, its his entitlement provided for by law! Lungu’s time will be up soon and he will know to be pursued like a rat!
One really wonders what all this fuss is about..
Ba kapokola na bena mu Zambia tabakwata fyakucita. Everytime it’s Woodlands Police Station? Guilty or not, the police are supposed to protect citizens’ rights and should only step in when there’s a court order authorizing an arrest or if public security is at stake.