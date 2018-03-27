The family of Roan PF Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili has spoken out publicly about the manner in which government wanted to have the outspoken Lawmarker evacuated to South Africa for speacialist medical treatment.
In an interview, Mr Kambwili’s elder brother Pastor Mutale Kamwbwili charged that the plan by the state to evacuate his brother to South Africa was part of the plan to have him killed.
Pastor Mutale said the offer by the state was ill intentioned, full of evil and full of bad plans because they were the ones that allegedly worsened Mr Kambwili’s medical condition after a prolonged detention.
He charged that the Kambwili family turned down the offer because it was not genuine.
“The offer was ill intentioned, full of evil and full of bad plans because they were the ones that worsened Kambwili’s condition. They denied him police bond which is his constitutional right because the charges he is facing are bondable offences. As a Zambian, he has a consitutional right to be given a bond but they refused to give him and they detained him from morning in a very bad room, confined room, no ventilation, stinking, the room was very filthy from morning to 17 Hours,” he narrated.
“It took the lawyers, Mundia & Company to go to the High Court, there was an order from the Hight Court to take him to a Hopsital of his choice and we brought him here at CfB. Now they have seen that Zambians are condemining over the mistreatment of Chishimba.”
He added, “They deny him bond, after the condition worsens that is when they come back and say we are ecavuating him to South Africa, unless we are a foolish family we were going to accept. This is an artifical worsening of his condition, they know that he is diabetic, he is hypertensive, they knew his condition meant that he couldn’t be where they kept him. In short this worsening of his condition was artificial. Edgar Lungu just wants to kill Chishimba Kambwili, that is all.”
Pastor Mutale said the family has always been taking care of his brother and they do not need help from the state.
“We have been taking him to South Africa as a family and we don’t even ask for help, remenebr in 2017 ater the campaigns, he was sick, he was at Ndola Central Hospital, Lungu never came to visit him, not even a government oficial, not even a State House offcial, that is when I started telling my brother that something is wrong with this guy,” he said.
He continued, “This guy has gone in Churches telling Zamnians that I am a Christian, I an humble when you look at his fruits, I am not insulting the Republican President, I respect his office but when I look at his fruits, showing to us, Zambians is the fruits coming from Lungu showing a Christian fruits, he is not acting according to his fruits. We are disappointed in him. We don’t know that was there plan in the air between Zambia and South Africa, maybe they could simply push him away from the window and claim that he committed suicide. Us we believe in Christ, them they believe in Sangomas from Luapula, kwa Mpheto in the DRC. If they want to arrest me, they should also come to arrest me since they want all us arrest.”
Pastor Mutale also criticised President Edgar Lungu accusing him of being ungrateful.
“Mind you, Edgar Lungu must come back his senses that he is President today because of Chishimba Kambwili. Had it not been for my brother to campaign for him, today Edgar Lungu was not going to be republican President, it was going to be HH,” he stressed.
He is still PF also so he knows who is after hi. Lesson to all minions, don’t champion lawlessness in the name of a party. Be patriotic and serve the nation by respecting the rule of law and the constitution. Even during this impeachment, know that it is not about removing PF but removing the thorn in PF to give it one more fighting chance in redeeming itself. It is like cutting out a rotten part of the mango without throwing the entire mango. Let Wina lead and give a new fresh air in PF. Lungu has failed and he has resorted to intimidation and purchasing people. Wake up and be Patriotic. Why is ti that when a group of people call themselves patriotic they tend to do the opposite?
I pray that he does not die. Otherwise, this will be the end of Kaiser Zulu and Amos Chanda. These two minions area danger to Zambian society. They will never know peace. Remember their days in leadership are already numbered (5 years to be exact). That is only enough for a NS fresher to graduate in BEng. Not long at all.
Interesting!! They wanted to kill him just like Ftj
Uluse lwalilenkwale. To those who understand this adage you know whati mean.
This pastor needs be surmmoned by police to prove his allegations. This buffoon is a dead walking man and when he drops this diarrhoea family will say they have been vindicated. The best to do is bring to book immediately.
Kambwili you are just a coward and a crook! Only 1diots will believe this cre.tin! The chap goes to hospital and pretends to be sick…zooona awe sure I’ve never seen such cowardice in my life, this man can never be put on the same level as the likes of Miyanda, Tembo who spent years in the hard core confinement and even the likes of Sata who may have spent a few weeks in prison but still were brave enough not to pretend. The man is not leadership material! When he was in govt why didn’t he make moves to improve prison conditions? This is and should be a lesson to the current leadership guys improve your prisons because everyone-you, me and your own kids one day could enter the cells! Did Chiluba ever think that one day his kids would be in the cells? Life is crazy!
CK has never hidden his health issues. You are missing his brother’s point. The SA move was too suspicious to accept considering no compassion had up to that point been shown to CK. It wasn’t the police that decided to take him to hospital, they were forced to do so by a High Court order. So why suddenly start talking about evacuation? Left to them, he would have remained in cells, sick and who knows the outcome.
This pastor must be sure of he’s talking about because he may be called by police to give more evidence on this allegation . It appears it’s a family disease to open the mouth anyhow.
If you leave in a glass house do not throw stones. BP and Sugar disease fall in a category of diseases called Life style disease. It is his carelessness and diarrhea of his mouth killing him.
That would be the most clumsy way to assassinate somebody, besides who would wish to kill Kambwili? Pastor Mutale is a hypocrite, what a family! As a Pastor you need to speak with reason. And of course you know that if you unfairly kill your friend all his sins will be upon you. Kambwili has loads and loads, what hasn’t he done? You kill Kambwili then go and answer for all his misdeeds? Come on, who would wish to do that? Just encourage him to face his troubles like a man
What are you implying Pastor Kambwili? That your Kambwili must not receive special treatment as an accused individual? That he must not be put in a cell everyone is goes into … WHY ba pastor? Abash double standards! Do we have special remand prisons for special people? What are you saying ba pastor?
We really sympatheise with Hon kambwili you family of his. but please note that hes not the only one who has been denied bond for a bondable offence. my brother was denied bond in 2004 for a simmillar offence and no one spoke for him, his family suffered; just after being released he died. my brother is not the only one, there are many others, alot of them and no one speaks for them because maybe they do not have the money or are not famous. in short, kambwili is not the only only person who has gone thru such, there are so many. as a family, just support him in any way you can but dont act as though you have been the only ones affected
These are the people who believe in witchcraft……illitrates.
There was no such intention imwe pa pastor…..GRZ was just hoping to defuse a challenging comfrontation with the abrasive CK who’s eyes are on state house.
As ndanji above says let’s hope police call you in to give evidence…
@ spaka my friend
Can you interpret what “Uluse lwalilenkwale ” in tonga so that your fellow bantustans can understand.
Lungu has proved beyond reasonable doubt he is not the president we deserve! This great country has regressed in profile and dignity because of his mediocrity and absence of leadership qualities. Lets have in place a leadership that will bring this country back on track to greatness! Lungu’s time of reckoning will come and for the good reasons he chose to create for himself!
who is the telling the truth
Pastor, why don’t you pour anointing oil on your brother and say ” Back to sender “? Or you’re just one those tuntemba churches?