The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has banned Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa Emmanuel Mwamba from issuing statements without permission.

Over the weekend, Ambassador Mwamba issued a statement to the effect that Roan PF member of parliament Chishimba Kambwili had been evacuated to South Africa when in fact not.

Mr. Kambwili’s family later rejected the evacuation offer saying it was ill intentioned.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that such statements were supposed to be issued by the Minister of Information.

The Ministry said the Permanent Secretary for Administration Dr Ronald Simwinga has cautioned Mr Mwamba to desist from issuing press statements without permission from the ministry,” read the statement.

“Following a press statement by Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa Mr Emmanuel Mwamba that Mr Chishimba Kambwili had been evacuated to South Africa for specialist medical treatment, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to clarify as follows: Mr Mwamba’s statement had the potential to undermine the standing of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Zambian government,” read the statement.

“Such press statements should to be issued by the Minister of Information and Broadcasting who is also the Chief Government Spokesperson. Mr Mwamba as well as other Zambian Heads of Mission abroad have been cautioned against discussing policy matters in the media.”