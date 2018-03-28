The eagerly anticipated impeachment motion against President Edgar Lungu is conspicuously missing from today’s Order Paper.

This may mean that the movers of the motion may have to wait a little longer after their notice of motion was excluded from the order of business in Parliament.

The Order Paper is list of items sanctioned by the Speaker which will be open for debate on a particular day.

Last week Mazabuka Central UPND Member of Parliament Garry Nkombo filed a motion in the Office of the Clerk of the National Assembly that he was ready to move an impeachment motion against President Lungu.

The Government through Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya yesterday appealed to Speaker of the National Assembly to dismiss the motion on grounds that it is frivolous.

Below is the order of business for Tuesday as posted on the National Assembly website:

Wednesday, 28th March, 2018

NATIONAL ASSEMBLY OF ZAMBIA

SECOND SESSION OF THE TWELFTH ASSEMBLY

ORDER PAPER – WEDNESDAY, 28TH MARCH, 2018

AT 1430 HOURS

QUESTIONS FOR ORAL ANSWER (STANDING ORDER NO. 31)

251 Ms E Phiri (Kanyama) – to ask the Minister of Local Government:

(a) whether the Government is aware that garbage has started to accumulate again in Kanyama Parliamentary Constituency thereby frustrating the fight against the cholera epidemic; and

(b) if so, whether there are any measures being taken to ensure that the Lusaka City Council collects the garbage on a regular basis.

252 Mrs Chonya (Kafue) – to ask the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources:

(a) whether the Government is aware that Dingles Kafue River Lodge in Kafue District was issued with a Certificate of Title for a piece of land within Chieftainess Nkomeshya Mukamambo II’s Chiefdom;

(b) if so, whether consent to convert the land was sought from the traditional leader; and

(c) if not, why.

QUESTIONS FOR WRITTEN ANSWER

W5 Mr Kasonso (Solwezi West) – to ask the Minister of Mines and Minerals Development:

(a) how much money was collected, under the Environmental Protection Fund from the mining companies from January, 2015 to August, 2016;

(b) how much money was paid by each mining company in the same period; and

(c) what the money collected has been used for.

W6 Mr Kintu (Solwezi East) – to ask the Minister of Health:

(a) when additional medical staff will be deployed to the following health centres in Solwezi East Parliamentary Constituency:

(i) Mushindamo;

(ii) St Dorothy;

(iii) Mapunga;

(iv) Kang’wena;

(v) Mujimanzhovu;

(vi) Kichikwe;

(vii) Mututubanya; and

(viii) Luanfula; and

(b) how many of the following categories of staff will be deployed to each of the health centres above:

(i) medical doctors;

(ii) clinical officers;

(iii) pharmacy technologists;

(iv) environmental health technologists;

(v) nurses; and

(vi) laboratory technicians.

NOTICE OF MOTION AND ORDERS OF THE DAY

Mr Syakalima

Report of the Committee on Transport, Works and Supply: That this House do adopt the Report of the Committee on Transport, Works and Supply on the Report of the Auditor General on the Management of Infrastructure Development 2010-2015, for the Second Session of the Twelfth National Assembly, laid on the Table of the House on 27th March, 2018.

1 The Rent (Amendment) Bill (N.A.B. 1/2018)

Third Reading

2 The Subordinate Courts (Amendment) Bill (N.A.B. 2/2018)

Third Reading

3 The Judiciary Administration (Amendment) Bill (N.A.B. 3/2018)

Third Reading

4 Thanks – His Excellency the President’s Address – Motion (20th March) – Resumption of Debate: (Ms Kasanda, MP).