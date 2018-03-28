Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema has strongly condemned the treatment of Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili by the state.

Mr. Kambwili was picked from hospital, taken to Woodlands Police station then court and now under police custody as the matter could not take off.

Mr Hichilema accused the state of abusing Mr Kambwili’s basic human rights by refusing to grant him a police bond since he was charged with 39 counts.

Speaking to Journalists outside the Magistrate Court on Tuesday afternoon after he went to offer solidarity to Mr Kambwili who wanted to take plea in order to secure bail, Mr Hichilema said Mr Kambwili is being treated in a very dehumanising fashion.

Mr Hichilema who was accompanied by UPND Vice-president Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba demanded that police should give Mr Kambwili a bond.

“We keep demanding that he be given police bond or bail as the matters he is charged with are all bailable. These are basic human rights enshrined in our constitution that even hardcore criminals are accorded. We appeal to the conscious of those who preach morals and values in our Christian nation to practice what they preach,” Mr Hichilema said.

He charged that these are the activities making the UPND call on the country to unite and demand for a better Zambia.

Mr Kambwili is detained at UTH after he failed to secure a police bond and his medical team insisted that he be taken back to hospital as his conditions is not stable enough.

At Woodlands Police Station, heavily armed riot police officers fired multiple shots to scare Mr Kambwili’s supporters who accompanied him to the police station after he was discharged from CfB Medical Centre.

He was later taken to UTH for medical attention after police refused to grant him bond.

Mr Kambwili is on Wednesday expected back in court to take plea and secure his bail.

Meanwhile, officials from the Human Rights Commission visited Mr Kambwili at CfB Medical Centre before he was discharged.

The HRC officials who visited Dr. Kambwili at CFB hospital were led by Commissioner Muchekeni Zulu who is a former Zambia Police Commissioner for Lusaka Province.

The visit by the HRC team comes a day after the institution expressed concern at the welfare of Dr. Kambwili.

On Monday, the Commission urged the Anti-Corruption Commission to consider granting Mr Kambwili bond, as a matter of human rights.

The HRC added that the offences which the NDC consultant has been charged with are bondable.