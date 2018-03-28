Opposition NDC Consultant Chishimba Kambwili has collapsed at the Lusaka Magistrates Court.

This is after the court refused to accept UPND Members of Parliament to sign as sureties for Mr Kambwili’s bail.

The Roan Member of Parliament was subsequently kept at the Court building from morning when he was granted bail by Lusaka Magistrate Mwaka Mikalile.

Mr. Kambwili had no access to a medical doctor and later started having difficulties to breathe.

He was only later moved to UTH by police officers after his family protested the delays in processing bail.