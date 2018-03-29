Lusaka’s premier medical facility, Fairview Hospital has been closed by the Health Professional Council of Zambia with immediate effect and revoked its operating license for endangering the lives of patients.

The decision to revoke the license was arrived at after inspectors from the Council carried out an impromptu visit to inspect the compliance levels at the hospital.

HPCZ Assistant Registrar Dr. Joseph Wapabeyi told Journalists in Lusaka that the Hospital has been closed for stocking and dispensing of expired drugs.

Dr Wapabeyi also revealed that three of the doctors at the Hospital are not registered with the Council thereby putting the lives of patients in danger.

And HPCZ Legal counsel Frank Lungu disclosed that the facility has been issued with a 14 day ultimatum in which to address the abnormalities or risk being taken to court.