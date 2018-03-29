National Assembly Deputy First Speaker Catherine Namugala yesterday ruled that there is no timeframe provided for in terms of a private member motion in the new republican constitution.

This followed an impeachment motion initially raised by opposition UPND MP Garry Nkombo ‘s private impeachment motion which is before the National Assembly Speaker, Dr. Patrick Matibini.

The motion was scheduled to be tabled in parliament sitting yesterday afternoon by opposition UPND against duly elected republican President Lungu.

Ms. Namugala said that that the motion did not compel the Speaker to table it within three days noting that nothing illegal had happened.

“An impeachment motion shall be supported by one-third of the members of the house alleging that the Head of State has conducted him/herself in a gross misconduct.

“The motion by Hon. Nkombo has complied with Standing Orders, however, no timeframe is provided for by the private member to which impeachment motion must be tabled on floor of this House,” Ms. Namugala ruled.

Police officers kept their vigil for any possible pandemonium by opposition UPND MPs, most of whom were calling for tabling of the expected impeachment of President Edgar Lungu , at national Assembly grounds.

Ms. Namugala said if they were any police officers within the parliament premises they should vacate ,immediately.

The Deputy First Speaker , who said parliamentarians must not be intimidated in any manner, later presided the normal business of the House.

Mines Minister Richard Musukwa and Home Affairs counterpart Stephen Kampyongo issued their ministerial statements in the House.

Thereafter, the House tackled questions for oral answers starting with PF Kanyama lawmaker, Elizabeth Phiri who wanted to find out whether the Minister of Local Government is aware that garbage has started to accumulate her constituency thereby frustrating the fight against the cholera epidemic.

