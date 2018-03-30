Minister of Foreign Affairs Joe Malanji has said that the impeachment motion by the opposition UPND has the potential to tarnish the image of the Presidency and the country to the international community.
Mr. Malanji said that the impeachment motion is ill intended and meant to dilute investor confidence in the country, but said added that the motion is an exercise in futility.
Mr. Malanji accused UPND of deliberately wanting to derail President Edgar Lungu’s vision to develop the country.
Mr Malanji, who is also Kwacha Member of Parliament was speaking after touring the ablution blocks at the Copperbelt University this afternoon.
And former Chilubi Constituency Member of Parliament Obius Chisala has condemned the impeachment motion being raised by some opposition political parties.
Mr.Chisala who is immediate past Chilubi MP says that the issue of impeachment is retrogressive to the economic development of the nation as it has potential to scare away investors.
He charged that the opposition lawmakers should not put their interest first but looks at the welfare of the general public as they are the ones who are likely to suffer the consequence which comes with impeachment of the Republican President.
Mr. Chisala told ZANIS that the opposition members are also not being genuine to their electorates because they are more interested in occupying the higher offices.
He further said the matter being perpetuated is unconstitutional as it is not justifiable and it has no grounds.
Mr. Chisala has since challenged those calling for impeachment to wait for 2021 elections if they are to prove their popularity and avoid using shortcuts to gain power.
No it does not, it has the ability to teach Zambians what is possible. Now we shall have leaders act civil, plus we shall know how useless our opposition parties are. Concerning themselves with nonsense.
Yes it does, it has nothing positive in store for the majority of suffering Zambans who don’t really care who sits at Plot One as long as there is enough food on their table. It only serves the selfish ambitions of a few individuals who hope to hoist a few glasses of Champagne once the motion has been tabled in parley.
Dream on….
The cadre should have said “Abrogating the Constitution has potential to tarnish the image of the Presidency”.
Lungu refused to step down during petition hearing, disrespecting the same constitution he swore to protect
whilst holding a Bible in one hand in front of 60,000 PF00Lish cadres at Heroes Stadium.
when i click on positive its displaying -1,LT VERY USELESS.
Thuggery, theft and lack of respect for constitution is the ones that demeans the presidency
Joseph Ngosa, I could not have put it any better. Lungu, the cowardly thug who incites others to commit violence on his behalf, is the one who demeans the office of the president!!!
Upnd are time wasters , hate for lungu has gone up to there brains , all they don’t want is lungu and there intentions are well know because evin if lungu goes its till 2021 which I know the fear is if lungu stands they will not win as a results ba upnd you want to create an atmosphere that pipo don’t want lungu so he can say I will not contest 2021 mulabeja
Really laughable, you are worried about image when you are procuring Scania Fire Trucks for $1million and Mercedes Benz Ambulance for $288K….what a silly man he is this Joe Malanji, if he was with an arm’s length I would have slashed one hard slap on his chubby face to wake him up!!
The most useress tribal party to ever come out of Zambia! Namwala to be specific.
Stealing Zambian’s resources is enough tarnish of presidency, even Chiwenga’s spokesman knews, what more us Zambians?
Chainama cases usually laugh at everything. It is in the brain.
I think the President has done a pretty good job of tarnishing the presidency. Nothing much that this motion can do to make it worse.
There is a difference: There is the Presidency and then there is the person occupying the presidency. It depends on how tenaciously the person hangs on if found to be tarnishing the presidency. Enough said.
When I see Jack Mwiimbu howling like a hyena in parliament, then I realize what a troubled nation Zambia is. We need another period of prayer and fasting