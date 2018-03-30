National Democratic Congress Consultant Chishimba kambwili has been discharged from the University Teaching Hospital UTH.

Mr. Kambwili was taken ill on Thursday to the highest referral health institution.

Mr. Kambwili was discharged from the UTH at 09.00 on Friday morning.

Family members including his wife Carol, accompanied the NDC strong man as he was discharged from the UTH.

Mr. Kambwili has now returned to his private apartment in Woodland’s where he is currently resting and spending Easter with close family members.

Mr. Kambwili had his passport seized by Immigration authorities in Ndola last week upon his return from South Africa.