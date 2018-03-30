President Edgar Lungu receives credentials from envoys

3
94 views
President Edgar Lungu pose for a group photo with the newly accredited ambassadors to Zambia after they presented their credentials at State House
President Edgar Lungu pose for a group photo with the newly accredited ambassadors to Zambia after they presented their credentials at State House
President Edgar Lungu shares a light moment with the newly accredited ambassadors to Zambia after they presented their credentials at State House
President Edgar Lungu walks outside State House for a group photo with Mr Nelson Pages Vilas Cuban Ambassador to Zambia (center) and Mr Ahmed Mostafa Abdel Aal Egyptian Ambassador to Zambia after the presentation of credential at State House
President Edgar Lungu receives a letter of credentials from Mr Cho Jai- Che Korean Ambassador to Zambia during the presentation of credential at State House
President Edgar Lungu receives a letter of credentials from Mrs Barbra Maria Van Hellemond Netherlands Ambassador to Zambia during the presentation of credentials at State House
President Edgar Lungu receives a letter of credentials from Mr Nelson Pages Vilas Cuban Ambassador to Zambia during the presentation of credential at State House

Related Posts:

Loading...

3 COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here