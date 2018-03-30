LifestylePhoto Gallery President Edgar Lungu receives credentials from envoys March 30, 2018 3 94 views Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp President Edgar Lungu pose for a group photo with the newly accredited ambassadors to Zambia after they presented their credentials at State House President Edgar Lungu pose for a group photo with the newly accredited ambassadors to Zambia after they presented their credentials at State House President Edgar Lungu shares a light moment with the newly accredited ambassadors to Zambia after they presented their credentials at State House President Edgar Lungu walks outside State House for a group photo with Mr Nelson Pages Vilas Cuban Ambassador to Zambia (center) and Mr Ahmed Mostafa Abdel Aal Egyptian Ambassador to Zambia after the presentation of credential at State House President Edgar Lungu receives a letter of credentials from Mr Cho Jai- Che Korean Ambassador to Zambia during the presentation of credential at State House President Edgar Lungu receives a letter of credentials from Mrs Barbra Maria Van Hellemond Netherlands Ambassador to Zambia during the presentation of credentials at State House President Edgar Lungu receives a letter of credentials from Mr Nelson Pages Vilas Cuban Ambassador to Zambia during the presentation of credential at State House Related Posts:President Lungu receives credentials from six envoysPresident Lungu Receives Angola, Zimbabwe Special EnvoysPresident Lungu has a Winning Mix of Leadership Credentials-Felix MutatiZambia sends envoys to crucial Addis Indaba tomorrowCRHE opposes Chinese envoys’ call on population increase Loading...
all corrupt leaders must go
Corrupt leaders keep citizens locked in poverty
Kleptocratic leaders consider themselves above the law.