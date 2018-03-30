JUSTICE Minister Given Lubinda says he shal present the political party’s bill in the next sitting of parliament which is aimed at inculcating democracy in all political parties in the country.
And Mr Lubinda says for democracy to thrive at national level it must visibly exist in the organizations that sponsor national leaders.
Speaking in parliament yesterday, Mr Lubinda who is also Kabwata Member Of Parliament wondered how a named political party, in apparent Reference to UPND, has continued to participate in the growth of national democary when the party has not held intraparty elections since 2005.
“Madam (Speaker), we shall be coming next sitting with political party’s bill to make sure we entreach democracy in our political parties,” Mr Lubinda said.
“There must be democracy in political parties, we can not have political parties that are not Democratic.”
Meanwhile, Lubinda, in demonstrating how undemocratic UPND has been, disclosed that he was the last legitimately elected National Chairperson For Information and Publicity in UPND.
“For the sake of the record, madam speaker, I happen to be the last legitimately elected chairperson for information and publicity in the party called United Party for National Development,” confessed Mr. Lubinda
” To date, Madam Speaker, I have not been replaced since 2005, check the records for elections, it will show that Given Lubinda sometimes called Zayelo is chairman for information for UPND, surely how can that be?.”
Justice Minister revealed that there was wide consultations made before coming up with the Political Party Bill.
The political party bill will cure a number of undemocratic tendencies among which includes the fielding of the same losing political leader without subjecting them to intraparty elections.
And Mr Lubinda has stated that the lives of Zambians were in safe hands under the leadership of President Edgar Lungu adding that tampering with the authority of his goverment was an exercise purely out of immorality.
The Minister appealed to UPND MPs to reflect during parliament’s recess on what it is they intend to do for the country and concentrate on that and keep away from calling everybody corrupt except themselves.
Voetsek!
Koswe randomly appears from a hole with a weird statement, He’s not even a lawyer, he’s from NRDC which his fellow Koswes have sold or are about to sell.
Could it be that Lubinda wants to claim his post in UPND that the polical fortunes in PF are dwindled? OR is it out of realisation that NO political party is democratic and that he may not have a fair showing ahead of 2021 on the PF TICKET?
Is that why you are targeting you estranged Brother Kambwili, after he openly challenged The Dear Humble leader Jona?
How very democratic, especially that in challenging Jona, he was exercising his “Democratic right”
We see Democracy in your actions Not Bootlicking Brown nosing Cadre talk & Hogwash ba Za -Yello!
With due respect this statement about lack of intra party democracy in Upnd is hypocrisy on the party of Hon Lubinda. Pf has already said ELC is a sole candidate for the Pf presidency without being elected at the convention. Almost all MCCs in Pf are presidential appointees. The president, vice president, and SG of Pf were noted voted for at an elective convention. All people that have shown their desire to challenge Ecl at a properly competitive convention have been systematically removed from the party. We appeal to Hon Lubinda to serve the greater good of the people than personal and minority interests of the Pf leaders, who at the moment don’t even seem to be serving the interests of the party members. The four Pf members now facing aggravated robbery charges would not facing those…
Lubinda, we cannot have political parties whose only scope is plundering Nation wealth.
When are you dissolving Plunderers Federation?
Cont………The four Pf members now facing aggravated robbery charges would not facing those charges if they did what they did to opposition party members. The reason they are facing those charges is because they challenged those in the collidors of power. What kind of democracy is that Hon Lubinda. Pf is actually very dangerously undemocratic, a Government that does not even respect court orders. This kind of talk does not give an impression that Pf is repentant. If lives of Zambians are in safe hands why don’t those hands stop Police and Pf cadre’s brutality against ordinary Zambians that are living in fear.
These are wasted years indeed!!
I just hope the bill will have a clause that says members of parliament can change political parties without losing their sit and without going for a by-election. The current laws are intimidating, it’s why members can’t speak against their party and/or it’s leadership – this is in democratic.
When was the last time you read the constitution?
The Cult members spare no cost to paint the state as being undemocratic but just going through the blind followers statements on this page shows that the satanic tribal party has really hypnotized its followers!!
They see NOTHING WRONG with what ALL NORMAL people are saying about the cult leadership’s failure to hold democratic elections!! The thing is the supreme leader of the cult ( UPND) is there at the pleasure of the dark lord himself and its only him who can move him…
@ Ben. Which bloggers are defending Upnd and why call people names instead of debating their statements, your resorting to name calling shows that you as an individual, you have no democratic credibility. And it’s people like you, who are contributing to the lose of popularity of the Pf. You seem to have no Points against the issues being raised.
@ the people….I am sorry for the language in my post. Not called for. I don’t speak for pf but just logic.
As for the issues at hand the responses are more of an attack on what Lubinda said than defending the status quo.
@ the people what is your take on the point raised by Lubinda ?
Once again please forgive my language.
I’m impressed.
Ofcourse Lubinda has raised some important issues. This bill would atleast stop the wamuyaya syndrome.
@ Ben. We accept your apology, to error is human. The statement of Honoutable Lubinda should have ended at encouraging and promoting democratic practices in all parties without singling out one particular party. These undemocratic tendencies are in all parties without exception. What he needs is to build consensus for the bill unlike making it look like this bill will targeted at a particular party. We are happy with the constitution amendment path that he announced earlier, because it seems all inclusive.
Please have respect for our leaders especially when they speak the truth. We all have a duty to safeguard our young democracy by preventing characters with the wamuyaya syndrome like HH. Surely being defeated 5 times can’t you realize that Zambians have rejected you. HH is enclosed in a cocoon of UPND popularity but is failing to measure himself on the broader spectrum of the whole Zambia like Mazoka did (M.H.S.R.I.P).
What about Sata!!! Seek democracy in your own party. Address issues in your own home, before you try and tell your neighbor how to manage is home and family. Boneheads!!! Where’s that Chief Bonehead Mushota??? Has she popped.
If so, that will mean we’ll now have a baby Bonehead too. How lovely!!!
Imagine if these MPs all went to parliament with one goal only to make Zambia the best…I mean they have so much energy to waste when it comes to fixing each other and you wonder why we are wallowing in poverty. I bet you if you put them on minimum wage you would see how tirelessly they would work to improve things.
We seriously need a new breed of leaders!!