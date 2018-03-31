Related Posts:
I seriously can’t believe the fact that someone had actually appointed Mwaliteta deputy minister
As long as HH remains allergic to intra-party democracy of leadership through elected mandate, he will remain a vacuous political caricature impossible to win souls and minds of the Zambian democratic constituency. Zambians have tested competitive democracy throw elections. It is impossible to expect them to pander to the tola amasuku system where HH hand-picks UPND party leadership for 13 years now. Such a system is alien to many Zambians. Now North Korea’s Kim looks a saint to HH. He must urgently take UPND to a party convention to hand over the ruins of leadership to the people’s choice. The pro-democracy constitution amendment is now inevitable. Politicians must learn to seek leadership mandate from their party national constituency of delegates to deserve state Presidency.
Whats wrong with that?
What I cannot understand how CONVICTED EMBEZZLER get elected to the highest office in the Country?
I am not going to listen to impeachment. Its nonsense.
But I prefer Inonge or Joyce Nonde as president.
But Joyce is lazy mwee. There is a president in her.
We elect candidates who have drown leadership mandate from their party convention “through” party elections before seeking the state Presidency mandate.
Something is seriously wrong with UPND to shut its doors to intra-party democracy. You flaunt to be the richest Zambian, then resources should not be an issue to call for a national convention.
I repeat, show us your mandate from a national convention first. Zambians beg to know, what is so hard for UPND to seek leadership mandate from the delegates at the convention?
Senior Citizen
We all remember the pagas of the mulungushi fracas where lungu was forced on to PF ……we all know what happens any one with presidential ambitions in PF , ask CK
Ati the motion is frivolous and dead on arrival.The motion meets all the laid down requirements and procedures.
The impeachment points tabulated must be debated thoroughly .If possible let the parliamentary committee on legal affairs read through previous judgements by the Concourt such as the Miyanda case which also touches on the Speaker assuming power from the President.