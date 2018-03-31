The opposition MMD says its incarcerated leader Nevers Mumba is in high spirits at Mwembeshi Maximum Prison.

MMD Vice President Reuben Sambo who visited him on Saturday morning revealed that Dr Mumba is strengthened by the prayers and personal visits from his family, friends, MMD members and people from Civil Society and some opposition politicians.

Rev. Sambo said Dr Mumba says that Easter is the period when the highest sacrifice for humanity was made.

“We too must find that place to sacrifice for others and make their lives count. He sees his incarceration as a sacrifice for the nation. He further notes that, Prison is the place from where spiritual fathers like the Apostle Paul wrote much of the New Testament,” Rev. Sambo said.

“No one should lose fort over his imprisonment as in the very same way no moment is being wasted during his period of incarceration as he is using it maximally. He is in unceasing prayer for the nation, He is praying for the church and he remains burdened for the souls of men.”

He said the MMD faction leader remains in custody until the morning of Tuesday 3rd of April when there shall be the hearing of his appeal and bail application at the Lusaka Magistrates Court.