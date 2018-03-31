A civic leader in Lusaka has commended government for its consistent participation in deliberately prioritizing women empowerment in various programmes.

Policy Monitoring and Research Centre (PMRC) Executive Director Bernadette Deka says it is gratifying that government has continued to do that in programmes such as those implemented through the Citizens Economic Empowerment Commission ( CEEC ) and other Funds.

Ms. Deka also commended government on the implementation of the monumental Girls in Education, Women Empowerment and Livelihoods (GEWEL) program implemented by the Ministry of Gender.

She explained that the project is an inter-alia ministerial initiative designed to empower women through improved livelihoods of 75,000 rural women and provide secondary school bursaries to 14,000 girls who are not in school due to poverty.

GEWEL is a US$65 million project supported by the World Bank which is being implemented between 2016 and 2021.

The project is set to cover 51 Districts across the country.

And Ms. Deka also commended government for the positive impact which the village banking programmes implemented by the community Development and Social Services has had in improving financial services for women in rural areas.

Her organization has further called for a deliberate policy beyond the current programmes to further secure and facilitate the empowerment of rural women across the country.