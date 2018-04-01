Government has ordered Chililabombwe District Council and Zambia police to work round the clock in order to curb illegal trading activities at Bilanga market at Kasumbalesa border.

Copperbelt Minister Japhen Mwakalombe says it was unacceptable for trade to continue at Bilanga market as there was a lot illegal trading activities at the market.

The minister noted that government was a result losing a lot of revenue , which he said should be collected and channeled to other sectors of the economy.

Mr. Mwakalombe said this during his familiarization tour of Kasumbalesa border yesterday.

“ Ownership of the land at Bilanga should be established and thereafter ensure that the rules and regulations of trade are applied at this ( Bilanga ) market, “ the minister said.

It is believed that Lubambe mine gave land at Bilanga to retired miners to help them settle and engage in farming activities as a way to sustain their living.

However, the retired miners resorted to selling the land to people who have constructed substandard buildings which are being used as ware houses for goods that were being smuggled into the democratic Republic of Congo.

The Copperbelt Minster has since summoned Lubambe mine management, government officials from Lands, Chililabombwe council and other stakeholders involved in trading rules and regulations in Chililabombwe district to a meeting to be held at his office on Wednesday 3rd April 2018 in a bid to crack down illegal trading at Bilanga market.