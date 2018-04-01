Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda has said that the Cuban Mission would continue to exist as President Edgar Lungu was only interested in removing Ambassador Nelson Pages Vilas for breaching international diplomatic practice.
“The Cuban diplomatic mission continues to exist, the President has requested a recall of one individual, and that is the ambassador. We are taking exactly what he said, he attended and offered his best wishes and his support to the opposition Socialist Party so the request is for the removal of one diplomat and this is His Excellency the ambassador who apparently just presented his credentials on Thursday.”
Mr Chanda said that President Lungu has decided to ask the Cuban government to recall its Zambian envoy Nelson Pages Vilas for openly declaring his support for the opposition Socialist Party.
“The Cuban Ambassador attended a party function and announced at that function that he will support the opposition party that has been formed, the Socialist Party. He wished them well and went further to announce that they have his support, that contravenes established diplomatic practice.”
“An ambassador is accredited to the government of the Republic of Zambia, he is never accredited to any political party, not even the ruling party. He cannot speak and offer open support to any political formation, he can’t do that even to the ruling party,” said Chanda.
Mr Chanda said it was a clear red light for Ambassador Vilas, who was only accredited last week, to declare his support for the opposition party led by former Post editor-in-chief Dr Fred M’membe.
Chanda said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had been instructed the process to recall him.
“I called you to brief you on one important decision that the President has made with regards to the conduct of the Cuban Ambassador to Zambia.”
“The President has directed that the Cuban Ambassador be recalled, the Foreign Affairs Ministry must make all procedures today to start the process of the recall of the Cuban Ambassador. That is, the sending state must recall the Cuban Ambassador for behavior unbecoming of a diplomat. This relates to his involvement in partisan politics which is totally in contravention of established diplomatic practice,” Chanda said.
“The President has instructed the permanent secretary foreign affairs to call in the ambassador and inform him of this decision. It is quite extraordinary that of all people, the Cuban Ambassador himself knows that in Cuba, the opposition is not just resented, it is totally absent.”
“You would expect that the Cuban ambassador would know that diplomatic practice prohibits that kind of behavior. An ambassador ought to have known that that is a clear red line. So a decision has been made for the Zambian government to request the Cuban government to recall their ambassador for behavior that is contrary to that which is expected of a diplomat.”
“Conduct unbecoming of a diplomat is the official reason for which the Zambian government, particularly the president has taken this decision.”
Management by exception.
Why have the Press Conference at Pamodzi? State House has no new briefing rooms any more. Have they closed those?
I haven’t been to State House since I was 13 and I understand FTJ changed a lot of things during his 10 years there.
Surely such media briefings should take place at State House or is it closed to accredited media houses on Sundays?
Please advise …
Meant to say “news briefing rooms”
I will call lungu, i will can buy him a better press table than the one Amos is using…
By the Way why not shut the whole embassy?? Beggars will always be Beggars,, you are afraid of Cuba sure
Is it true that an American ambassador attended and addressed a sata lead PF rally in kabwe while pf were still in opposition ???
Me thinks lungu and pf think they can jump on the ati Russian mood sweeping the west were Russians are being recalled…..
He attended as an observer but never addressed the rally. Which right thinking diplomat can go and address an opposition rally in any country???
Attending is the same as supporting….if they did not support sata they would not attend….
I THINK ATTENDING A POLITICAL PARTY MEETING IS NOT A PROBLEM. AMBASSADORS FROM OTHER STATES EVEN VISITED HH IF I CAN RECALL. THIS ALLOWS THEIR EXCELLENCIES TO SEE AND CONFIRM THAT DEMOCRACY IN ZAMBIA HAS GROWN. BUT TO OPENLY SAY YOU WILL BE SUPPORTING THE OPPOSITION IS UNACCEPTABLE. TRY THAT IN CUBA AND SEE WHAT WILL HAPPEN TO YOU.
His conduct has no diplomatic foundation or support from his government so under what grounds must it be tolerated? No issue for debate here. Head must roll and back to business as usual.
Humble President? A God fearing man! Atleast at Easter please show love to those who wrong you.
Just Call and reprimand him.
He isn’t subversive we chinkula iwe!
That is why rushing to the press before you conclude issues with another government. At diplomatic level this ambassador could have been recalled by his own government now it has blown to a level where even Mmembe has become a factor from nowhere as it now appears that he is a big political player when in fact not!!
Thank you…….membe probably calculated this free publicity from the insecure kaponyas…..
