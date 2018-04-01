Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has expressed concern over alleged malicious social media campaigns aimed at disrupting its operations.

FAZ Communication Manager Desmond Katongo says it is regrettable that the media fraternity especially the social media is spreading spiteful messages to undermine the operations of the association.

Katongo has disclosed that following FAZ annual general meeting which was held on the 31st of March, some known individuals published information through social media with intentions to damage the performance of association.

Katongo added that the association will not submit to the malicious attacks and will this week hold a press briefing to clarify on numerous issues.

FAZ Communication Manager explained that the association is committed to the development of FAZ and attaining the highest honors for the country.

He reiterated that it will remain dedicated to do with the entire football community and the nation at large.

Katongo said In a statement made available to ZANIS sports in Lusaka today, that constructive consultations, accountability and transparency remain the main principles of FAZ in its daily operations.

He has appealed to the football community and the nation at large to ignore all the routine of attacks on the Football Association of Zambia.