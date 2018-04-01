Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has urged members of the general public to respect those in leadership as is it is in accordance with God commandment
Mr. Lusambo says Zambians irrespective of the tribe , ethnic or political affiliation should continue to love one another under one President.
He said people should exercise the spirit of Ubuntu and not bring confusion in the name of belonging to the opposition parties.
The provincial minister was speaking during the Special Easter Celebration and Ordination Service at Bible Gospel Church in Africa (BIGOCA) in Lusaka’s Matero Township today.
He implored the church to continue praying for the prosperity of the nation adding that government will continue to co-exist with the church in taking the nation forward.
The minister has since donated 20 thousand kwacha towards the building of the wall fence at BIGOCA.
And BIGOCA General Overseer, Bishop Peter Ndhlovu said politicians should stop politics of insults.
Bishop Ndhlovu said people should up hold the spirit of love and be able to forgive each other.
He emphasized the need to love their country because Zambia is their heritage.
And in his sermon Bishop Ndhlovu said those who believe in Jesus Christ should never be discouraged but put their trust in him because he triumphed over all their problems by rising from the dead.
Bishop Ndhlovu reiterated that the Church will continue to preach the gospel of salvation so that the lost can be restored to Jesus Christ.
Bowman Lusambo needs to respect people in general and a fake title like the one he has is earned and not obtained through corrupt ways. All of a sudden they have started using soap and putting on cologne and they think they are a somebody. Grow up and get a real education to be in the position you are. Wearing a suite does not make you a king. Can we honestly say those in leadership got those roles and titles legally? Fake degrees! Fake diplomas! Fake certificates! Everything is fake so how can we respect those in leadership when most are fake? Someone please tell this Bowman chap that God does not support corruption and that this chap needs to read the 10 commandments. Better yet, please tell Bowman to respond to this because we can educate him further!
leaders must respect the people…besides respect is earned not forced down peoples throats…