Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has urged members of the general public to respect those in leadership as is it is in accordance with God commandment

Mr. Lusambo says Zambians irrespective of the tribe , ethnic or political affiliation should continue to love one another under one President.

He said people should exercise the spirit of Ubuntu and not bring confusion in the name of belonging to the opposition parties.

The provincial minister was speaking during the Special Easter Celebration and Ordination Service at Bible Gospel Church in Africa (BIGOCA) in Lusaka’s Matero Township today.

He implored the church to continue praying for the prosperity of the nation adding that government will continue to co-exist with the church in taking the nation forward.

The minister has since donated 20 thousand kwacha towards the building of the wall fence at BIGOCA.

And BIGOCA General Overseer, Bishop Peter Ndhlovu said politicians should stop politics of insults.

Bishop Ndhlovu said people should up hold the spirit of love and be able to forgive each other.

He emphasized the need to love their country because Zambia is their heritage.

And in his sermon Bishop Ndhlovu said those who believe in Jesus Christ should never be discouraged but put their trust in him because he triumphed over all their problems by rising from the dead.

Bishop Ndhlovu reiterated that the Church will continue to preach the gospel of salvation so that the lost can be restored to Jesus Christ.