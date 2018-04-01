Zesco United have refuted reports they have line-up ex-Kenya coach Stanley Okumbi as their new head coach.

Goal.com reports that Okumbi, who was relegated to the Kenya U20 team this month, has been handed a three-year deal by Zesco.

Zesco CEO Richard Mulenga said Okumbi is not their preferred candidate to take over from Tenant Chembo who has been in interim charge since Zlatko Krmpotic was suspended last October.

Chembo went on to guide Zesco to the 2017 FAZ Super Division title.

“The story on goal.com is false. We have not appointed any Kenyan coach. Zesco will this week unveil the head coach. We never advertised this job so there are no one applied,” Mulenga said