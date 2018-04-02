The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has handed Cuban Ambassdor to Zambia Nelson Pages Vilas a notice to leave the country within seven days following the country’s withdrawal of his diplomatic recognition.
Minister of Foreign Afffairs Joseph Malanji confirmed the development during a press briefing in Kitwe stating that during a meeting with Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary Chalwe Lombe this morning the Cuban envoy was remorseful and hopes his “poor judgement” does not affect relations between the two countries.
Ambassador Vilas Pages flouted diplomatic etiquette by entangling himself in partisan politics, the deviant Ambassador has since been served with a notice to leave Zambia within seven days by the ministry after President Lungu’s action to declare the envoy Persona non grata. (Unwanted).
Further Ambassador Vilas shall not be allowed to engage in any official business pending his departure.
The Permanent Secretary emphasized that the relations between two countries were sound and intact and that he understood that in diplomatic practice there were moments when one can be prone to errors of judgment but that did not entail enemity.
Hon Malanji said the diplomat was remorseful and that the former envoy hoped his actions will not affect the Cuban mission in Lusaka.
Meanwhile, Socialist Party President Dr. Fred M’membe has ssaid that the expulsion of the Cuban Ambassador to Zambia Nelson Vilas for merely attending his party’s meeting shows how scared the PF is of the Socialist Party.
Dr. M’membe said that the seemingly irrational behavior of President Lungu and his government over the launch of the Socialist Party is based on real fear.
Dr. M’membe said that the fear of informed and political conscious Zambian masses, of a genuine revolutionary political formation with a credible leadership and that of international solidarity sympathetic to the plight of the people of Zambia.
Dr. M’membe said that the Socialist Party and its leadership are bringing out all these elements and the Party is the symbol of hope and a new beginning for the suffering and disillusioned Zambia people.
The defunct Post Newspaper owner and Veteran Journalist said that there is therefore a good reason for the panic exhibited by the President and his government.
He however noted that, this panic mode is exposing serious faults and extreme levels of incompetency in the ability of the President to continue running this country.
The Socialist Party President has also apologized to the nine people who were humiliated at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport (KKIA) and denied entry into the country.
Dr. M’membe said that their commitment to the spirit of Pan-Africanism and the working class struggle was manifested by their humility in the face of all the injustice they had to endure on Zambian soil.
