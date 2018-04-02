Four passengers perished after a speeding public passenger bus they were in and belonging to Juldan Motors overturned as failed to negotiate a turn along Kasama Luwingu road, this morning.

ZANIS reports that Northern Province Police Commissioner Richard Mweene has confirmed the accident in Kasama today adding that the accident involving a Lusaka bound Juldan Motors passenger bus service of registration number ABE 6940 happened around 06:30 hours this morning.

Mr. Mweene says the accident occurred as the passenger bus was approaching Kasama town from Mporokoso District in Northern Province.

Three people including the driver died on spot when the bus overturned while another passenger died upon arrival at St Fidelis Mission Hospital in Kasama, he said.

Mr. Mweene said so far seven passengers are in critical condition and 20 others with multiple injuries are all admitted at Kasama General Hospital for treatment.

The Regional Police Commissioner has disclosed that preliminary investigations indicate that the driver of the bus was allegedly over-speeding at the time of the accident.

Mr. Mweene has since appealed to the traveling public to alert and report any motorists abrogating road traffic rules on public roads.

And Road Transport and Safety Agency ( RTSA ) Kasama Station Manager Milembo Mpandachulu described the accident as unfortunate.

Mr. Mpandachulu has since called on public service drivers to always adhere to the speed limit for long distance vehicles in order to avoid road accidents.

Meanwhile, Kasama District Mayor Frederick Chisanga, who rushed to the accident scene, has expressed sadness at the loss of lives in the tragic road traffic accident which happened along the Kasama-Luwingu Road this morning.