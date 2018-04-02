Zambia and Zimbabwe plan to start construction of a $4 billion power-plant complex that will supply both nations next year.
The African Development Bank is advising the Zambezi River Authority on raising funds for the Batoka Gorge power plant and it’s likely that it will reach financial close by the end of the year as planned, Zambezi River Authority Chief Executive Officer Munyaradzi Munodawafa said in an interview Wednesday in Kariba, about 400 kilometers (249 miles) northwest of Zimbabwe’s capital, Harare.
The 2,400-megawatt project will be located downstream from Victoria Falls on the Zambezi River that straddles the two countries.
Batoka will help meet rising demand for electricity in Zambia and Zimbabwe, which is expected to more than double by 2035, according to EY, an adviser on the project.
The countries will operate separate power plants.
“The interest from financiers is huge,” Munodawafa said. “This is going to be one of the fastest-implemented projects in the region.”
Ok, important project not only for Zimbabwe but also for the entire SADC Region. However, WE SHOULD HAVE OUT PRIORITY ON DEVELOPING ON OUR INTERNAL HYDRO, SOLAR and WIND POTENTIAL BEFORE EMBARKING ON THIS MEGA PROJECT with the always “clever”Zimbabweans, the ones who only understand regional integration to their sole advantage!!
Where has the initial $750,000 Europebond borrowed for this project gone?
@1.1 Kabila Mbila… this is a totally “green field”, NEW project like lower Kafue Gorge. Part of the $750 million and NOT thousand as you have put it was intended to rehabilitate and expand existing power generation and distribution infrastructure!The Batoka project needs the total of all the 3 Eurobonds to be fully implemented.
Now this is news ..keep it up Mr President
I hope Margaret will be in charge of bank account.
Even me if I was president I wouldn’t leave such money in hands of new government. $4 billion, even if you take out $45 million, no one will notice.
Bane look for alternative energy sources.Hydroelectric energy is risky because if there is a drought then the electricity production will be affected.
I’m sure they have done the ground work. Apart from being harvested and dammed, a certain amount of the water can be pumped back upstream to sustain dam levels without affecting life downstream. The project seems viable.
@Mbili yakale,
Kindly clarify. You said;- “…., a certain amount of the water can be pumped back upstream to sustain dam levels without affecting life downstream”.?
Are you saying that by sustaining Dam levels in the manner you have described will increase NET OUTPUT of the power Plant??
Are you aware of ‘Perpertual Motion of the First Kind’?
The best energy project ever with excess of 1.2 GW power at Zambia’s expose. With energy security, a country can develop at a very superb pace and support the economy.
progeny, awaits to benefit , thoughts from DR Muyangana…
… great project … if you were to ask me .. . Thoughts from DR CM…
Good project but the proposed nuclear project is bettee