Veteran football administrator Simata Simata has reported FAZ President Andrew Kamanga and his executive committee for theft of K800,000 to the Anti-Corruption Commission(ACC)

Simataa also reported the Kamanga led Executive to the Zambia Revenue Authority for tax fraud.

During the FAZ AGM held last week financial and accounts documents revealed that Kamanga and his executive members paid themselves hefty allowances amounting to K800,000 for work done for the U-20 tournament.

The funds were directed by FAZ Secretary General Pasipononga Liwewe who directed First National Bank to transfer K805,000.00

Those paid include Andrew Kamanga(K105,000), Eric Mweemba(K103,900.00), Dr Joseph Mulenga(K60,650.00), Brenda Kunda (K80,650), Elijah Chileshe(80,650), Ponga Liwewe(K106,100), and Lombe Mbalashi (K99,650.00)