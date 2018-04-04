Zambia Road Safety Trust (ZRST) is saddened by the revelation made by the Zambia Police Service yesterday that 26 people died in road accidents country wide during the four days Easter holiday while 59 people were seriously injured.

This year’s past Easter holiday has recorded a sharp rise in accidents compared to the same period last year 2017 when 17 deaths were recorded country wide.

In a press statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka this morning, 260 accidents were recorded country wide over the long Easter holiday according to the Zambia Police Service.

ZRST Senior Communication Advisor Mailos Mwale noted that the trust is worried with the increased number of people dying in road accidents.

Mr. Mwala indicated that if the situation is left uncontrolled, the country’s economy will be negatively affected by roads accidents.

He observed that the country is being deprived of human resource that would have contributed to socio economic development of the nation.

“ZRST notes that if the current situation is not controlled, the effects of road crashes will have a negative effect on the economic prospects of the country as most of the people killed are breadwinners and economically active”. He said.

Mr. Mwale said improved road safety will greatly contribute to increased productivity, boost tourism and reduce poverty levels.

“The government should take necessary steps to review the entire road traffic regulations to address gaps and emerging road safety concerns to improve road safety awareness, safer roads and enforcement. Enforcement is of prime importance, the presence of police officers and RTSA will definitely be a major asset in this regard”. He stated.

ZRST has since appealed to road users to exercise caution and responsibility when driving so as to avoid the loss of human life.