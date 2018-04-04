Zambia Road Safety Trust (ZRST) is saddened by the revelation made by the Zambia Police Service yesterday that 26 people died in road accidents country wide during the four days Easter holiday while 59 people were seriously injured.
This year’s past Easter holiday has recorded a sharp rise in accidents compared to the same period last year 2017 when 17 deaths were recorded country wide.
In a press statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka this morning, 260 accidents were recorded country wide over the long Easter holiday according to the Zambia Police Service.
ZRST Senior Communication Advisor Mailos Mwale noted that the trust is worried with the increased number of people dying in road accidents.
Mr. Mwala indicated that if the situation is left uncontrolled, the country’s economy will be negatively affected by roads accidents.
He observed that the country is being deprived of human resource that would have contributed to socio economic development of the nation.
“ZRST notes that if the current situation is not controlled, the effects of road crashes will have a negative effect on the economic prospects of the country as most of the people killed are breadwinners and economically active”. He said.
Mr. Mwale said improved road safety will greatly contribute to increased productivity, boost tourism and reduce poverty levels.
“The government should take necessary steps to review the entire road traffic regulations to address gaps and emerging road safety concerns to improve road safety awareness, safer roads and enforcement. Enforcement is of prime importance, the presence of police officers and RTSA will definitely be a major asset in this regard”. He stated.
ZRST has since appealed to road users to exercise caution and responsibility when driving so as to avoid the loss of human life.
The same thing all time…we have told you foooools to equip PSVs with speed limiters but corrupt Politicans only care about their pockets.
RTSA and POLICE: Please listed to advises gives by the public. Why cant you lock the buses to a limited speed as it used to be in UBZ. E.g. No bus should exceed 80 – 100 Km per hour. Nangu anyante shani it should be able to limit him to only between 80-100 km per hour. Do you need Chines to tell you? no my brothers. I believe there are intelligent people in the Police and RTSA who can do wonders and there hearts are on Zambia. Limo mwaumfako nefyo abantu yawe yawe balelanda.
These speed limiters are readily available globally as they are used on commercial…there is absolutely no reason whatsoever why a PSV or HGV should be doing more than 100 km/hr on an empty public road. These equipment are known as Fuel Type Speed Governors, Electronic Type Speed Governors or Cable Type Speed Governors easy to fit by any Motor electrician…I don’t know when its going to sink in their selfish greedy brains…all these accidents are due to over-speeding.