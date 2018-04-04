Zanaco moved to third place on the 2018 FAZ Super Division table on Wednesday while defending champions Zesco United were held at home by National Assembly.

At Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola, Zesco failed to breach promoted Assembly to finish 0-0.

It was the second time that Oswald Mutapa’s Assembly had come to Levy this season and frustrated the home side after beating Buildcon 1-0 on Day One on March 18.

Zesco are 11th on 4 points with three games in hand from two matches played and are tied on points with 15th placed Assembly.

But the day belonged to Zanaco who jumped five places to 3rd after a 1-0 home win over fifth from bottom Forest Rangers at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka.

Romaric Pitropia scored the games’ lone goal in the 23rd minute when he headed-in a cross from Guily Manziba.

Meanwhile, big spending Buildcon’s awful start to the 2018 FAZ Super Division campaign continued on Wednesday when they lost 1-0 away at Lumwana Radiants.

Ronald Chibwe scored for Lumwana in the 37th minute to dispatch second from bottom Buildcon to their third successive league defeat.

Lumwana rise from 17th to14th on 4 points after collecting their first win of the 2018 season.