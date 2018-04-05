Government says the lives of people of Northern Province will be changed once the various projects being implemented in the area are completed.

Northern Province Permanent Secretary Elias Kamanga pointed at projects being undertaken by the Lake Tanganyika Development Project (LTDP) as important ventures that will transform the wellbeing of the people.

He was speaking yesterday when Ministry of Energy and Water Development Permanent Secretary Bishop Ed Chomba called on him at his office yesterday.

Mr Kamanga, commended the government and the African Development Bank (AfDB) for making available financial resources for the successful implementation of the projects in Nsumbu and Nsama districts.

He added that the Lake Tanganyika is also critical in the advancement of fish farming in the region – which the government is currently promoting.

And Dr. Chomba said the Monitoring and Evaluation of the activities being undertaken by the Lake Tanganyika Development Project is very important for government.

He said the ministry of Energy and Water Development will rely on the Provincial Administration to ensure that the funds under the charge of the project are properly appropriated and accounted for to benefit the people.

Dr. Chomba said the two offices should therefore work closely together to see that the project is developmental in nature instead of spending huge amounts of money on seminars and workshops because ultimately they will be answerable to Parliament.