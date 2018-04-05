Fake headline, fake news in the Mast Newspaper
Lusaka, 4th April 2018 – While we do not expect the Mast Newspaper to withdraw its lead story in their edition for today, 4th April 2018, we expect a certain level of decency even from hostile media.
The Mast Newspaper, with intent to mislead the general public and thereby embarrass Hon Davies Mwila and Patriotic Front, runs with a fake screaming headline and story attributing it to PF Secretary General.
The Mast Newspaper is aware that the audio and words referred to were not of Hon Mwila but someone else yet they proceeded to run a story void of truth.
We demand that Mast Newspaper withdraws the said story and apologises to Hon Mwila in his capacity as Party Secretary General and the Patriotic Front at large. We want to believe there still resides some decency in the media house to acknowledge theirs was fake news and take responsibility for their own mess. We further wish the Mast Newspaper good luck in its endeavour to launder Mr. Fred M’membe especially after revealing information from Mr. Wynter Kabimba about homosexuality and atheism.
Lastly, we ask the general public to dismiss a statement attributed to NDC spokesperson Eric Chanda alleging that the ruling Party has paid K300,000 and bought a car for their Lusaka Province Chairperson Goodson Banda. We have no cause for going to such lengths and depths just to fish the NDC Provincial Chairperson. If at all Cde Banda is rejoining the PF as Cde Chanda alleges, it will be because the NDC is in dire want of a clear sense of direction. Things are falling apart, not just figuratively, in the NDC and any reasonable follower would have to think twice about staying.
Issued by:
Sunday Chanda
PF Media Director
Party Headquarters
Then don’t put their editors in jail, and don’t shut down The Post.
Mwila is right though
They likely will be persecuted and then prosecuted including president Lungu
Thanks
BB2014,2016
There is an audio were Davies mwila is head saying exactly just that. At least he is got a sense of truth in him to simply state the eminent arrests that will follow after 2021. Chanda you must be peeing in your pants right now because these so called media circus at PF Secretariat is in such disarray. Imagine the SG making such a statement and he has even emphasized that this is not a joking matter, its a matter between jail and continued corruption. The clock is ticking, with the impeachment in motion we might not even reach 2021. By the way were is Mumbi Phiri we head the she did some unforgivable sin?
…cry the beloved country… when all there is , a sense fear and fear spiced with panic in the leadership.. whether imaginary of real . should the citizens remain mute….questions on my mind …. thoughts from DR CM
…we liked and longed and equally envied to have democracy …. resultant effect…things falling part as achebe would succinctly put …My Thoughts CM
Yes am sure even the other audio of the same gentleman telling councillors to share plots before advertising to the public is fake news.
The likes of Mwila would rather see civil war than relinquish power. And what is of more concern is that the President takes no action against this man’s unpatriotic utterances. It gives the impression that he approves or is scared of Mwila.
As for Sunday Chanda….The president really needs a new PR team. Amos and Sunday are a disaster. They make him look bad. The two of them have cost PF a lot of support with their arrogant and incompetent statements.
Interesting…Sunday Chanda is not demanding the newspaper apologize and withdraw fake news or face court action. This can only mean one thing – It is beyond reasonable doubt that the Davis Mwila is the audio source.
The fear of losing power being displayed by PF is a sign of very dark times coming. They know they have many criminal acts to answer for. And they also fear revenge from their political opponents whom they have mistreated. We must pray for our country. And we must also realise that despite our political differences we only have one Zambia. We must unite to protect it. Those of us that only know how to insult others on this blog must learn to exchange ideas in a decent, patriotic and respectful manner without fanning the flames of hatred and tribalism. Please