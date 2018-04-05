President Edgar Lungu will soon announce the creation of 6 more new districts, Local Government Minister Vincent Mwale has disclosed.

Mr. Mwale said the President decided to create the districts to ensure delivery of services to the people are brought closer.

However, Mr. Mwale could not give details of the new districts saying the head of state will soon make an announcement to the people.

He stressed that the new districts will be a gift to the people of Zambia who expect their government to provide services to them at a closer range.

The Minister was speaking in Chisamba district today when he commissioned 8 newly constructed houses built at a cost of K2.8 million.

The Minister commended Chisamba Town Council for the initiative to construct houses from locally generated funds in addition to the local government equalisation funds it receives from government.

The minister called on other councils in the country to emulate Chisamba council and sounded a warning against abuse of resources in the council.

The council is expected to realise about K240, 000 annually as rentals from the newly constructed houses.

Speaking earlier, Council Chairperson Fred Choongo said the local authority disclosed that the housing project started in 2015.

Mr. Choongo said the council used locally generated funds and the local authority equalisation funds to build the 8 houses which were commissioned today.

He commended government for splitting Chisamba from Chibombo but appealed for more support in the area of infrastructure development.

Meanwhile Chief Chamuka thanked government for the support to Chisamba local authority.

The traditional leader noted that housing is very key to the development of the district as it will generate revenue for the council.

He said prudent usage of resource and unit of purpose has resulted in the housing units that have been commission.

The chief further appealed to government to give Chisamba district the rating authority in order for the district to collect revenue from properties within its area.