The Socialist Party has described the allegations as false, baseless and shameful.
Rainbow Party leader Wynter Kabimba revealed on Tuesday that Fred M’membe and Dr Cosmas Musumali left the Rainbow Party to form the Socialist Party as they differed on sexual orientation and adherence to Christian values.
However, Cosmas Musumali, the party’s general secretary, said he and others did not give any reasons when they left the Rainbow Party and that the reasons given by Mr. Kabimba were untrue.
And Home Affairs Minister Steven Kampyongo has said that government will institute an investigation into revelations that the Fred M’membe led Socialist Party is entertaining homosexuality which is against the Laws of Zambia.
Mr Kampyongo has told a media briefing that if the revelations by Rainbow party leader Wynter Kabimba are found to be true, necessary action will be taken by law enforcement agencies.
“Investigations will be launched to establish whether there are some elements of truth and if it is found, the necessary action will be taken by law enforcement agencies,” he said.
Mr Kampyongo added that the action may also include de-registering the party.
Mr. Kampyongo said the issue of homosexuality in Zambia was not only a moral issue but the country’s laws do not allow such practices.
Same-sex relationships are illegal in Zambia, with those found guilty risking jail time of up to 14 years.
Fred has been reduced to a boy who anyone can slap anyhow and whenever they feel like.
It is very clear and open truth that Fred is not wanted even by single bit by PF, especially their boss. Whatever Fred will touch, it will be closed.
They are out sniffing anything which will ldeprive Mmembe out of daylight.
i hate homosexuality; but Wynter is another fake with fake news wanting some brown envelopes from Lungu;now that his party is going nowhere;
Either way Lungu is in trouble. No matter how it takes.
if HH wins he will be locked up.
Memmbe that’s obvious
Kawimba same..
Lung free advise make good with these people there is a mandate to rule.
Mbuzi you’re a real goat. Non of the people you have named will ever be president of this great country. God the creator of heaven and earth will not allow it.
The question is why tell the nation now Winter ????
Useless politician
Really, why stoop so low and even threaten to de-register a party on mere allegations from a disgruntled, misguided political fossil whose fortunes are in the abyss of disillusionment? I may not be in support of Memmbe but being a citizen of this country, it is his right to take part in the political spectrum without being disfranchised. So if what this nincompoop is saying is true, then even his party Rainball must be de-registered for having accommodated homosexuals and benefited from it. Why is he coming out not after his friends have formed a new party? I smell a rat, Its true that Kabimba is a sell out and should not even be in opposition but simply stated that he is PF.
Fred Mmembe is better off as a newspaper editor. Not this new venture. He’s definitely going to fail lamentably. His party is already tainted before it even begins. These are just spoilers. Having said this, PF you are also on your way out. You have let us down.
WE KNOW THEM BY THEIR ACTIONS……NOT WORDS
PF and lungu are a d.ull group of thieves driven by greed and paranoia…
This socialist party thing with membe was a joke untill they started deporting people and giving membe a platform……Kapoyongo , the foringe aid you and the corrupt theif lungu depend on comes from western doners who have rights for all humans , including gays, as guiding principles of their constitutions….becarefull not alienate the whole civilised world like mugabe did with your paranioa
I do not support the act of homosexality…but one thing you must understand is some people are born in a wrong body….they did not chose to be like the way they are.
Same way as you and i did not chose the colour of skin we were born in, gay people did not chose the sexual orientation their body was born with….