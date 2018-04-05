The Socialist Party has described the allegations as false, baseless and shameful.

Rainbow Party leader Wynter Kabimba revealed on Tuesday that Fred M’membe and Dr Cosmas Musumali left the Rainbow Party to form the Socialist Party as they differed on sexual orientation and adherence to Christian values.

However, Cosmas Musumali, the party’s general secretary, said he and others did not give any reasons when they left the Rainbow Party and that the reasons given by Mr. Kabimba were untrue.

And Home Affairs Minister Steven Kampyongo has said that government will institute an investigation into revelations that the Fred M’membe led Socialist Party is entertaining homosexuality which is against the Laws of Zambia.

Mr Kampyongo has told a media briefing that if the revelations by Rainbow party leader Wynter Kabimba are found to be true, necessary action will be taken by law enforcement agencies.

“Investigations will be launched to establish whether there are some elements of truth and if it is found, the necessary action will be taken by law enforcement agencies,” he said.

Mr Kampyongo added that the action may also include de-registering the party.

Mr. Kampyongo said the issue of homosexuality in Zambia was not only a moral issue but the country’s laws do not allow such practices.

Same-sex relationships are illegal in Zambia, with those found guilty risking jail time of up to 14 years.