Zambia 7’s Rugby Team star Terry Kayamba is relishing his side’s debut appearance at the 2018 Commonwealth Games that Australia is hosting on the Gold Coast from April 4-15.

Zambia will face highly rated New Zealand, Canada and Kenya in Group C .

Zambia kickoff their campaign on April 14 when they face New Zealand.

.

In an interview, Kayamba of Mufulira Leopards declared that Zambia will return a better side from the Commonwealth Games.

“We are happy to be the first Zambian rugby team to participate at the games. Being our first time there it will not be easy,” Kayamba said.

“But we will never come back the same from the games. Our standard of play will change as we will learn many things. The nation should just support us,” the ex-Diggers and KPF player said.

Meanwhile, local rugby icon Tom Chaloba is also excited that the nation will be fielding a rugby team for the first time at the Commonwealth Games.

“This is the time we should all come together as Zambians and rally behind our team. The experience to be gained from the tournament is immense and a learning curve,” he said.