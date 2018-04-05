First Quantum Minerals Ltd has reported that the legal proceedings between its subsidiary Kansanshi Mines and ZCCM Investment Holdings Plc has ended.

This was after the Arbitral Tribunal denied permission for ZCCM IH to proceed for failing to establish a prima facie case, thereby ending the arbitration.

The ruling followed the hearing of submissions from both sides over a three-day period in January 2018.

As a result of this ruling, ZCCM IH is liable for costs incurred with this proceeding.

ZCCM IH has since appealed the ruling which they allege is misconceived and meritless.



On March 7, 2018, the parties in the Statement of Claim filed in the Lusaka High Court mutually consented to a stay of proceedings.

The stay is pending resolution of an appeal by the Company and other named defendants of the Court’s decision to reserve judgment on the point that the claims were filed beyond the time.