First Quantum Minerals Ltd has reported that the legal proceedings between its subsidiary Kansanshi Mines and ZCCM Investment Holdings Plc has ended.
This was after the Arbitral Tribunal denied permission for ZCCM IH to proceed for failing to establish a prima facie case, thereby ending the arbitration.
The ruling followed the hearing of submissions from both sides over a three-day period in January 2018.
As a result of this ruling, ZCCM IH is liable for costs incurred with this proceeding.
ZCCM IH has since appealed the ruling which they allege is misconceived and meritless.
On March 7, 2018, the parties in the Statement of Claim filed in the Lusaka High Court mutually consented to a stay of proceedings.
The stay is pending resolution of an appeal by the Company and other named defendants of the Court’s decision to reserve judgment on the point that the claims were filed beyond the time.
FQM bribed PF……
@ spaka, I agree. This Malawian Lungu, in exchange for a bribe, would rather support foreign companies stealing from Zambians.
Thanks LT, SO WHAT IS THE GIST OF THE STORY?? Please tell us which claim this is and where this tribunal was, in Lusaka, London, where??
who does not know that PF was bought with 3 silver pieces; FQM is better that the Chinese and Indian mines; let us move on and just make sure that QFM does not avoid to pay more tax next time;
What do you expect when the vision less visionary interfered and told off ZCCM to let go? In who’s interest is all this gibberish being perpetrated? Is it in the country’s interest or some people’s pockets? Cry my beloved country, the claims were filed beyond time? What nonsense is this? We are failing to get what belongs to us instead we are taxing the poor left right and center? We no longer have patriots in this country, what we have are thirsty corrupt elements bent on fattening the bank accounts and nothing less.
LT: so what claim was this about and before which court? Please help us understand or else dont bring it up as a news item if you don’t have the details. It’s frustrating