Minister of Higher Education Nkandu Luo is not happy with the state of sanitation at the Copperbelt University in Kitwe.
Speaking after she visited the campus unannounced Professor Luo said she is disappointed to find the university in a deplorable state.
She said the Copperbelt University was closed because of poor sanitation and there is need for stakeholders to work hard and create a clean environment.
And Copperbelt University Registrar Hellen Mukumba promised to supervise the cleaning company.
Ms Mukumba said recently the university contracted a new company to clean the institution and she hopes they will do a good job.
Meanwhile, at the Zambia Institute of Business Studies and Industrial Practice -ZIBSIP, Professor Luo was disappointed to find water running in ablution blocks and dirty cooking elements in the students’ hostels.
She also toured classrooms where she found students had been in a lecture room from 07:00 to 10:30 without the lecturer.
Professor Luo later went to the lecturer’s office which she found locked.
The Minister later ordered ZIBSIP management to ensure the lecturer travels to Lusaka to her office to explain why he abandoned the students.
Them nasty students. The only clean job they do is getting drunk!
Ba Nkandu, lets reduce on those sleeveless dresses! Indecent exposure!
PF is still dirty.
Nkunda Luo is trying to keep up her appearances and some random wannabe Princess is shooting her fellow woman folk down. Women you should support each other. Nkandu needs all the support she can amass, especially from the girl power because her parliamentary seat is also questionable as things stand. Now someone is criticizing her for her sleeveless dress! Maureen Nkandu, he sort-of-name, sake has just been picked up by some desperate pastor turned diplomat. Let Nkandu Luo also have a chance for some desperate guy pick her up. Shut up Nubian fimo fimo!
Mwalibelela, just ask Chinese to take over. Surely in all fairness; can we really, really fail to clean an establishment like this? What kind of pipo have Zambians become mwebantu? Ati even stealing street lighting? Iyeee mwebantu please, let’s get rid of this useless Government for good
As if she is clean. Those ConCourt judges must come and face trial for abuse of office and conspiracy to sit on the cases. There must be no sacred cows when it comes to law dispensation. Luo is not an MP and must not be a Minister of anything. Not even her mini skirt.