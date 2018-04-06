Minister of Higher Education Nkandu Luo is not happy with the state of sanitation at the Copperbelt University in Kitwe.

Speaking after she visited the campus unannounced Professor Luo said she is disappointed to find the university in a deplorable state.

She said the Copperbelt University was closed because of poor sanitation and there is need for stakeholders to work hard and create a clean environment.

And Copperbelt University Registrar Hellen Mukumba promised to supervise the cleaning company.

Ms Mukumba said recently the university contracted a new company to clean the institution and she hopes they will do a good job.

Meanwhile, at the Zambia Institute of Business Studies and Industrial Practice -ZIBSIP, Professor Luo was disappointed to find water running in ablution blocks and dirty cooking elements in the students’ hostels.

She also toured classrooms where she found students had been in a lecture room from 07:00 to 10:30 without the lecturer.

Professor Luo later went to the lecturer’s office which she found locked.

The Minister later ordered ZIBSIP management to ensure the lecturer travels to Lusaka to her office to explain why he abandoned the students.