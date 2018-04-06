Minister of Local Government Vincent Mwale says his ministry is in a hurry to open the Soweto BH fruit and vegetable market to the public.
Mr. Mwale said the market needs to be opened once the construction is done because the fruits and vegetables are being sold in a bad area where there is no sanitary facilities.
ZANIS reports that Mwale said this when he received 750 tonnes of stones and sand donated by AVIC International at Soweto BH market in Lusaka today.
He said the market can be hopefully opened in two to three months’ time to the public so that farmers and traders can improve the whole chain of supplying the products.
Meanwhile, Mr. Mwale also took time to tour the Simon Mwewa market which is under construction.
Please install cameras to catch animos and animo behavior!
The party of HaFires and HaJealousy is fuming!
The vote s are in markets and with this uncertainty ….
“ZANIS reports that Mwale said this when he received 750 tonnes of stones and sand donated by AVIC International at Soweto BH market in Lusaka today”
Really sad AVIC can afford to make those donations are they are making a killing with their corrupt friends in PF…how can you say you are in a hurry when you dont have money in the first place.
Install cameras
Lets do it for our people, well done President Lungu thats the way, delivery and not rhetoric by opposition. This time around, let the market be a world class piece so that even the middle class can be mingling there and supporting our mothers and brothers by buying products in clean sanitary environment. 2021, HH Halila Hagain.
You burn it and build it. Job creation in Zambia. More jobs!