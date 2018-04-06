Government in a hurry to open Soweto market-Mwale

-Local Government Minister Vincent Mwale is taken on a conducted tour of the Simon Mwansa market under construction by site engineer Captain Mabvuto Lungu to check on the progress in Lusaka
Minister of Local Government Vincent Mwale says his ministry is in a hurry to open the Soweto BH fruit and vegetable market to the public.

Mr. Mwale said the market needs to be opened once the construction is done because the fruits and vegetables are being sold in a bad area where there is no sanitary facilities.

ZANIS reports that Mwale said this when he received 750 tonnes of stones and sand donated by AVIC International at Soweto BH market in Lusaka today.

He said the market can be hopefully opened in two to three months’ time to the public so that farmers and traders can improve the whole chain of supplying the products.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mwale also took time to tour the Simon Mwewa market which is under construction.

Local Government Minister Vincent Mwale listens to site engineer of the Simon Mwansa market Captain Mabvuto Lungu during his conducted tour of the market under construction near city market in Lusaka
-Local Government Minister Vincent Mwale is taken on a conducted tour of the Simon Mwansa market under construction by site engineer Captain Mabvuto Lungu to check on the progress in Lusaka
Part of the Simon Mwansa market under construction near city market in Lusaka
