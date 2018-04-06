Patriotic Front has said that it will not be part of a dialogue process spearheaded by the Commonwealth.
PF Secretary General Davies said that there are a lot of countries in Africa that require the attention of the Commonwealth and not Zambia.
Mr Mwila was speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka on Friday.
At the same occasion PF National Women’s Chairperson Jean Kapata said the party will not accept outsiders to chair the dialogue process amongst political parties and other civil society organisations.
Ms Kapata said Zambia is a sovereign state with structures that can chair the dialogue process.
She said Zambia is not at war that it can fail to organize a dialogue process within the country through the Zambia Centre for Inter Party Dialogue.
And the New Congress Party has supported calls for the Zambia Centre for Inter Party Dialogue -ZCID- to spearhead the proposed dialogue process between the ruling PF and opposition political parties.
Party President Peter Chanda has wondered why the opposition UPND is not keen to have the local body lead the dialogue process when it is a board member of the ZCID.
Pastor Chanda said Zambia is a sovereign nation that is capable of handling its internal politics without resorting to outsiders.
He has urged the UPND to emulate the opposition in Kenya which has reconciled with the ruling party in the aftermath of last year’s general election.
Yes, because Edgar Lungu is a spineless coward
Mwebantu 2021 kwalepesha to be living like foreigners in our own country. Why should the whole country suffer and only a few are living well?
There is a detachment of the ruling party and the general republic in Zambia…sure seeds of downfall…
Who do PF think they are? Who do they think they are taking for a ride?
“An eye for an eye will make everyone blind”. Ghandi.
Just because UPND instead of fighting for progressive laws are pushing for this impeachment you as PF you want to pull out of these important talks. Mwila you are agitating things for no reason, don’t give the fire of civil unrest a chance, once it starts it is hard to stop! We want peace above anything else in this land! Even you who are stealing you can’t steal when there is a war!
Yes, yes, yes … because we run this country the best way we know how. We make our constitutional processes the best way we think we should govern ourselves and if we so wish, we make amendments to that same constitution ourselves.
That’s what it means to be a sovereign nation. Are some of things that are done in the name of sovereignty stup1d??? Heck yeah!!!!
But we have the right to be stup1d if we want to and no other country has any rights to infringe.
We the people decide our own destiny and elections have consequences that’s why we all have to participate and choose wisely.
After the elections we all coalesce and rally behind the winners until the next election. It’s that simple as simple as 8th Grade Civics … no need to over-engineer the process.
Heaven help us all
They send Secretary General Davies and Jean Kapata…really laughable…two of the dullest empty tins in the Party.
GREAT DECISION……WE ARE WITH YOU…
COMMONWEALTH WANTS DIALOGUE ON WHAT ???
WHO INVITED COMMONWEALTH BY THE WAY….?
ZAMBIANS FREELY ENJOY LIFE …..!!!
lungu did,
Why don’t they go to DRC?
“PF Secretary General Davies said that there are a lot of countries in Africa that require the attention of the Commonwealth and not Zambia..”
I AGREE !!!!!!
Very good…..can the opposition assemble them selves together for this CW dilouge and formulate plans to form a consolidated front…..this is a good chance to form a front against PF violence and vote rigging……
Use this opportunity to create common ground between your selves….
GREEDY AND POWER HUNGRY HH CAN AGREE TO ASSEMBLE AND WORK WITH OTHER POLITICAL PARTIES….MY FOOT..!!!!!! FAR FAR-FETCHED DREAM…!!!!
YOU THINK HE CAN AGREE TO LET THE “CONSOLIDATED FRONT” BE LED BY GEN MIYANDA OR NAWAKWI OF FDD…
And if lungu sees this dialogue process as forming a combined front against him , he will try to ban that process, then use that to let the international community to verify him and cut aid………
Abena Spaka … I love your enthusiasm badala but you dealing with a bunch of snakes. Miswema yeka yeka iyi bane.
Dangerous reptiles have no common sense, let alone common causes. Each reptile’s sole goal to bike the other one or figure out how to slide over all others to get to the top.
The sooner you realize that you are dealing with snakes, the quicker your outlook will be brighter. Just look into their eyes, all of them look like cobras about to bike.
Murderously dangerous vipers all the guys in the opposition are. They are a conniving bunch ready to injure all in their path to State House.
And State House we will never allow them to take over, because we run this country and they don’t … so help us God!!!
what lungu and pf are scared of are reforms in the electoral process which the commonwealth recommended,lungu had agreed to the reforms but now that he has what he feels are his muscle strength he has u turned.
Let’s make those electoral reforms ourselves!!! What is stopping us now???? Present them to parliament and let’s do that yesterday.
Honestly Abena planzo, do you ask your neighbor to help you formulate rules of engagement between you and your wife? Or better still, do you ask your ex to help you solve your current marital issues and/or how to discipline your children?
The answer is obvious and why??? Because you are the Captain of your own ship and ain’t anyone coming over to take over, period.
If we are lazy, we wash all our dirty linen in public!!! Not so with the smart people of the Zambian Enterprise … we are equal if not better to any task.
We run this ship the best way we know how and ain’t no stranger gonna tell us how. Heck, the Commonwealth, needs to go help the…
Continued…
We run this ship the best way we know how and ain’t no stranger gonna tell us how. Heck, the Commonwealth, needs to go help the Brits with the European Union partners.
They have serious misunderstandings on how Brexit should be handled. We got Zambia under control and our gallant men and women in the armed forces will make sure there’s order in this country.
Thanks a trillion …
We told you. You cannot let a country to be led by those who sat in group 3 and 4 in school. Please change leadership. Do you expect Mwila to even understand the essence of the commonwealth or the word dialogue?
This is a bunch of misguided, disoriented, directionless charlatans whose ideology is self preservation and do not have the nation’s interest at heart. Lungu should have told the UN representative the truth than hiding behind the ZICD because he is not interested dialogue period. Its shameful to have this kind of leaders. Are we saying that from the 17 million people this is best we can give ourselves as leaders or they simply manipulated the system to impose themselves on us? I feel like puking right now.
Peter Chanda what is the name of Church again?
Sad day for Zambia as a country (THUGS)
Opposition , this is your chance to accept the CW conditions and in the process form a united front.
Watch how lungu will freakout at the thought of that……you have everything to gain , all of you……the most likely scenario is lungu will ban that process and show him self up internationally and will more international eyes on him committing violence….
Visionless!
i used to respect,learn and adore BR MUMBA comments but lately i have NO doubt in my mind that he has become a paid blogger,few months ago MR MUMBA would use intellectual debate ,without using vogal language but today one wonders what has befallen of him,he sounds rude,bitter .its a shame and a loss for zambia that us who reside diasporia are no different in our MINDSET FROM THOSE BACK HOME.