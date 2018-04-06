Patriotic Front has said that it will not be part of a dialogue process spearheaded by the Commonwealth.

PF Secretary General Davies said that there are a lot of countries in Africa that require the attention of the Commonwealth and not Zambia.

Mr Mwila was speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka on Friday.

At the same occasion PF National Women’s Chairperson Jean Kapata said the party will not accept outsiders to chair the dialogue process amongst political parties and other civil society organisations.

Ms Kapata said Zambia is a sovereign state with structures that can chair the dialogue process.

She said Zambia is not at war that it can fail to organize a dialogue process within the country through the Zambia Centre for Inter Party Dialogue.

And the New Congress Party has supported calls for the Zambia Centre for Inter Party Dialogue -ZCID- to spearhead the proposed dialogue process between the ruling PF and opposition political parties.

Party President Peter Chanda has wondered why the opposition UPND is not keen to have the local body lead the dialogue process when it is a board member of the ZCID.

Pastor Chanda said Zambia is a sovereign nation that is capable of handling its internal politics without resorting to outsiders.

He has urged the UPND to emulate the opposition in Kenya which has reconciled with the ruling party in the aftermath of last year’s general election.