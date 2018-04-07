The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) has expressed shock at United Party for National Development (UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema’s accusation that United Nations Resident Representative in Zambia Ms. Janet Rogan helped the Patriotic Front win in 2016.

Yesterday, the UPND leader accused United Nations Resident Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative in Zambia Janet Rogan of helping the Patriotic Front (PF) steal its 2016 election. Mr. Hichilema alleged that Ms. Rogan assisted the ruling party manipulate elections and now wants to meet Ms. Rogan to ascertain her interest in Zambia’s electoral processes.

Below is PF’s Full Statement

UPND LEADER HAKAINDE HICHILEMA IS NOTHING BUT A DESPERATE BAD LOSER

Lusaka, Zambia, 6th April 2018 – We are shocked that United Party for National Development (UPND) leader can have the audacity to falsely accuse United Nations Resident Representative in Zambia Ms. Janet Rogan of helping the Patriotic Front to win in 2016. We ask Mr. Hichilema to stop dragging innocent institutions and individuals into his failure to accept the people’s verdict. Not only is this an outrageous accusation but confirms that Mr. Hakainde Hichilema is a bad loser.

Mr. Hichilema has lost five times to a democratic process. In 2006 he lost to late President Levy Patrick Mwanawasa and still claimed he had been robbed of electoral victory. In 2008 he lost to former President Rupiah Banda and still claimed he had been robbed of electoral victory. In 2011 he lost to late President Michael Sata and still insisted he had been robbed of his victory. In 2015 he lost to President Edgar Lungu and still claimed he had been robbed of his victory. He lost again in 2016 to President Edgar Lungu and has continued to mourn to this day. Mr. Hichilema is nothing but a bad loser who is under intense pressure from his funders to prove why they should continue supporting his cause. He has dangerously reached a point where he does not care whether or not this country is set ablaze for as long as he gets into power by all means.

Considering Mr. Hichilema’s desperation, we are asking Government institutions to probe Cambridge Analytica to ascertain possible improper involvement in the 2015 and 2016 elections. It is without doubt that UPND engaged in serious electoral malpractices in the 2016 elections and that is the only ground they would claim to have won a national election with three (3) Provinces out of ten (10).

UPND is ready to action Zambia to the highest bidder. UPND has from inception been bankrolled by some mining conglomerate which once controlled our mineral wealth. This mining conglomerate set up UPND as their project for regaining possession of the mines, including all mineral rights in Zambia. Since UPND’s formation, this mining conglomerate has sponsored UPND and some civil society organisations to smear successive governments among other gimmicks, to grab these natural resources from the rightful owners – the Zambians!

Clearly, UPND’s financiers lost patience a long time ago, which explains the party’s insatiable desire to take over power at every chance they can get. Today, the UPND leader has no shame when he links the United Nations System to his perpetual electoral defeats. UPND’s agenda is ill-conceived and aimed at enriching a few people that have direct contacts to the world’s rich who have interest in our natural resources especially mineral wealth.

We appeal to Zambians to continue rejecting UPND’s ill-intentions and its agenda to mortgage our country to a monopoly capital.

Issued by:

Sunday Chanda

PF Media Director

Party Headquarters