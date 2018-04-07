PAUL Moonga, a member of the Patriotic Front central committee has thanked Rainbow Party secretary general, Wynter Kabimba for exposing Fred M’membe’s Socialist Party as a champion of homosexual activities in Zambia.

Mr Moonga said that the exposé on the Socialist Party should serve as a wakeup call to people who like joining new political parties aimlessly.

He said this during a PF mobilisation meeting in Chilanga on Thursday.

Mr Moonga said that people did not believe when the accusations were first exposed on social media but that someone from within had now confirmed.

He thanked the Rainbow Party chief for exposing Mr M’membe’s party as it was an opener to opportunists.

“I thank Wynter Kabimba for exposing Fred M’membe’s party and the alleged homosexual activities. Those of you who like jumping into new political parties you don’t know about should learn a lesson from this.

Mr Kabimba had disclosed during a Radio Interview that he parted ways with the founders of the Socialist Party because they differed on sexual orientation and the other group’s radical approach to prayer.