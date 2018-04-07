The Zambia National Farmers Union( ZNFU) has pledged to work with government to ensure that all those involved in sabotaging the e-Voucher system face the wrath of law.

ZNFU president Jervis Zimba observes that government had good intentions to introduce the e-Voucher system to farmers but some civil servants were frustrating government efforts in improving the well-being of farmers by sabotaging the system hence frustrating farmers.

Mr Zimba disclosed that they had information on some civil servants and Agro dealers that were benefitting from the system

He was speaking yesterday in Kaoma when he paid a courtesy call on the District Commissioner Kennedy Mubanga.

Mr Zimba further disclosed that his union had put an intelligent system to ensure all those that would be found wanting were arrested.

He noted that farmers had for a long time been abused by unscrupulous people adding that ZNFU would not sit idle but try by all means to defend the farmers.

Meanwhile Mr. Zimba appealed to government to pay farmers on time so that they could have their inputs early if food security was to be guaranteed.

Speaking earlier Kaoma District Commissioner Kennedy Mubanga said ZNFU should help farmers in the District to find market for their crops.

Mr Mubanga mentioned groundnuts as one of the crops that was grown on a large scale in the district but did not have readily available market.