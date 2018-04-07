New Congress Party (NCP) president Peter Chanda has said that the UPND leader, Hakainde Hichilema, has clearly lost direction and charged that the UPND leader is a frustrated man who has run out of ideas on how to run a party after losing elections five times.

In an interview with the Daily Nation yesterday, Pastor Chanda charged that Mr Hichilema’s ranting against innocent people is a sign that he is now confused after being rejected by the Zambians through the ballot box.

Pastor Chanda was reacting to UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema who accused United Nations Resident Coordinator in Zambia Janet Rogan of having helped the PF to win the 2021 elections.

The NCP leader said Mr Hichilema’s unnecessary attacks on Ms Rogan is uncalled for adding that he (Hichilema) should just quit politics to avoid embarrassing himself further.

“As NCP, we want to express our disappointment with unwarranted attacks on Janet Rogan by UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema. The man has ran out of ideas of how to run a political party and I can just advise him to go back and concentrate on looking after his cattle.

“I think there is something wrong with HH, he is confused after being rejected five times by the electorate. How can he today in his right mind accuse Ms Rogan of having assisted the PF to manipulate election results when she is part of the international community where he has been trotting to asking them to intervene in Zambia’s internal matters?”

Pastor Chanda said the levels of desperation by Mr Hichilema to get to power was worrying and urged the Zambians to ignore him saying he has nothing to offer.

Yesterday, UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema accused United Nations Resident Coordinator in Zambia Janet Rogan of having helped the Patriotic Front (PF) to steal its 2016 votes.

Mr Hichilema alleged that Ms Rogan who is also UNDP Resident Representative in Zambia of having assisted the PF manipulate election results.

Speaking at a press briefing at his residence in Lusaka yesterday Mr Hichilema said Ms Rogan was involved in the manipulation of the 2016 election results.

“We are very much aware of Janet Rogan’s manoeuvres of working with the Electoral Commission to manipulate voter registration, to manipulate ballot paper printing in Dubai, Janet Rogan was involved, we are aware of that.

“We are aware that Janet Rogan is patronising with Ministers of the PF almost on a daily weekly basis. We are aware that Janet Rogan is hosting the ZCID encouraging them to take a lead so that she can participate in the manipulation of the dialogue process as she participated in the manipulation of election results in our country,” Mr Hichilema charged.

Mr Hichilema said he wants to meet Ms Rogan to ascertain her interests in Zambia’s electoral process.

He added, “I have been monitoring her, I have been watching her and I want to meet Janet Rogan so that I tell her to her face.”