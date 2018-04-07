Government has urged the Zambia Institute of Mass Communication (ZAMCOM) to reclaim its initial purpose of providing in service training to media practitioners.

Information and Broadcasting Services acting Permanent Secretary (PS) Isaac Chipampe observed that ZAMCOM over the years has shifted from its key focus of offering in service training to journalists.

Mr. Chipampe noted that the institute is now offering training to school leavers in journalism when it is intended to offer refresher courses to practicing Journalists.

The Acting Permanent Secretary said this when he officiated at the validation of the Zambia Foundation Journalism and Ethics course held at ZAMCOM lodge.

Mr. Chipampe said there is need for ZACOM to offer in training services to media practitioners so as to set a difference between trained and untrained Journalists.

He indicated that many people are fond of writing even when they lack media basics or training.

Mr. Chipampe pointed out that the media space has been infiltrated by bloggers who publish untruthful articles aimed at maligning other persons.

And speaking earlier, ZAMCOM Executive Director Oliver Nanene expressed concern with people masquerading as Journalists.

Mr. Nanene said there is need for practicing Journalists to self- guide the media professional by upholding media ethics.

He explained that the short intensive foundation journalism and ethics course is aimed at offering training to persons with interest in media studies.

ZAMCOM Executive Direct observed that some people working in community radio and television stations lack basics in media training.